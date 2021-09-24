Rangers playmaker Ianis Hagi is in line to complete a £17million move to Jose Mourinho’s Roma side in January, according to reports in his homeland.

The 22-year-old, previously on the books of Fiorentina, was attracting interest from clubs in Italy and Spain during the summer and he could be set to leave Ibrox in the upcoming transfer window.

Hagi, son of Romanian legend Gheorghe, boasts an impressive Gers record, scoring 13 goals and providing 19 assists in 65 appearances.

He returned from a two-week absence on Wednesday night after testing positive for Coronavirus and played a starring role as a second half substitute for Steven Gerrard’s side in their 2-0 Premier Sports Cup win over Livingston.

According to both Pro TV and Sport in Romania, the Serie A giants, managed by one of the most decorated managers in football, are said to have agreed a £17m fee to sign Hagi in January.

Mourinho, nicknamed the ‘Special One’, is rumoured to be a big admirer of Hagi, who is rated as one of the most exciting prospects in Europe.

Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard will be desperate to retain one of his key players, who is said to have trained on his own and paid for his own private jet to return to Glasgow after a 12-day stint in quarantine.

Hagi’s father Gheorghe, who played for Barcelona and Real Madrid during an illustrious career, congratulated his son for the determination he showed in wanting to return to the pitch as soon as possible.

Speaking on Romanian TV show Digi Sport Special, he said: “Even though he was in quarantine for 12 days and couldn’t do anything, n two days, as long as he could get out, he got there. He went alone, he wanted that.

“He loves football and shows that he is a player who progresses and succeeds abroad in a Western country where the demands are very high.

“He’s one of Rangers’ most important players. It’s a team that didn’t lose in a whole championship and came out the best.