The Romanian attacker has grown frustrated by his lack of game time at Rangers and his agent is currently “looking at options” for a move elsewhere.

Rangers manager Michael Beale has indicated that Ianis Hagi’s future could lie away from Ibrox after growing unhappy at his lack of game time so far this season.

The Romanian international came off the bench during Saturday’s 2-1 Viaplay Cup win over Morton but has struggled to nail down a place in the starting line-up since returning from a year on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Hagi publicly voiced his frustrations after the match, admitting that he wanted to play regular first-team football and that he didn’t have a point to prove at Rangers after his lengthy spell out.

Beale has now submitted his final squad list for the two-legged Champions League play-off tie against PSV Eindhoven, with Hagi dropping out of the squad to be replaced by Rabbi Matondo after impressed against Morton.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday night’s first leg against the Dutch club, the Light Blues boss conceded Hagi could be heading for the exit door after being quizzed over his post-match comments at the weekend.

“I’ve no issue with Ianis,” Beale admitted in his press conference. “I think as he put in his own words, he’s happy when he’s playing football and he’s missed football for a year. He wants to play week in, week out as a starter, so it may be that between now and the end of the window we look at that.

“I thought he did well when he came into the game at the weekend. Me and Ianis spoke after three or four days of pre-season. He missed a year. I brought him back into the team against Partick Thistle last year very early into his rehab and it was very clear at that moment he wasn’t ready.

“Over the summer he’s worked very hard to be fit. I wouldn’t say he’s at optimal fitness right now and I think the conversation has always been very honest. He’s a player that I have a strong relationship with on a personal level. His desire is that he wants to be a main starter and play every game. No one has that guarantee here at Rangers.

“He’s competing with Todd Cantwell for that role and maybe Sam Lammers and one or two others. Tom Lawrence is now returning. So it’s now about what does Ianis need after being out for a year. Those conversations and options are what Ianis and his agent have been looking at for the last week or so. In the background there’s been a lot going on.”

Hagi - son of Barcelona and Real Madrid icon Gheorghe - has made almost 100 appearances for Rangers since arriving from Belgian side KRC Genk in 2020, but a serious knee injury sustained in a Scottish Cup tie in January 2022 saw him miss more than 12 months of competitive football.

Speaking on Saturday, the 24-year-old said: “Every footballer wants to play. I’m obviously disappointed by the situation I’m in but I respect the gaffer’s decision. That doesn’t mean I agree with them but I respect them - he’s the manager of this club. I’m a simple guy, I just love football. I train 100 per cent on a daily basis, I come back from a one-year injury, they know who I am and they know my history at this football club, what I’ve done. I just want to play.

“I’ve won at this football club individual and collective trophies. I just love to play football. That’s what I’ve done since I started walking as a kid. I’m just happy to be on the pitch and just enjoy my football. This is who I am, I am a simple guy. I’ve never felt better. I knew I needed a full pre-season, I think I’m the only player in this team, who has not missed a session this pre-season, plus the start of the season.