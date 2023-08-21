Rangers vs PSV live stream: how to watch UEFA Champions League match on TV and online

Rangers face the Dutch club for the second time in as many years at this stage of the Champions League with the first leg being played at Ibrox.

It will be a repeat of last season’s UEFA Champions League play-off round for Rangers this month as they once again face PSV Eindhoven for a place in the promised land of the group stages.

Michael Beale will be looking to replicate the result that Giovanni van Bronckhorst achieved 12 months ago as he led the club to a 3-2 aggregate win over the Eredivisie side. A 2-2 draw at Ibrox was followed up by a 1-0 win at the Philips Stadion with Antonio Colak scoring the goal that secured the tie.

It’s a very different looking Rangers side that will take on their Dutch opponents this time around but it is sure to be another competitive contest with the first leg once again being played at Ibrox. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match live on TV and online:

Rangers v PSV date and kick off time

The first leg of Rangers UEFA Champions League play-off round tie with PSV Eindhoven will be played at Ibrox Stadium on Tuesday, August 22. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8pm (BST).

The second leg will be played on Wednesday, August 30 and also kicks off at 8pm BST. The winner of the tie not only qualifies for the group stage but will also be guaranteed a place in pot 3 of the draw.

Is Rangers v PSV on TV?

Rangers v PSV will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 with build up starting from 7:30pm. TNT Sports is the new name for BT Sports.

Rangers v PSV live stream