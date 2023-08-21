The latest Rangers and Celtic transfer news headlines on Monday following the weekend’s action...

Rangers have been drawn at home to Livingston in the Viaplay Cup quarter-finals, but holders Celtic were not involved after being dumped out of the competition by Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Sunday.

The Hoops crashed to a 1-0 defeat in Ayrshire, 24 hours after Michael Beale’s Gers side had disposed of Championship outfit Greenock Morton 2-1 at Ibrox.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, there are just 10 days remaining before the summer transfer window slams shut and there could yet be movement at both Glasgow clubs, with outgoings expected. Here are the latest transfer news headlines on Monday, August 21:

Ex-Celtic boss highlights two transfer areas he would address

Neil Lennon has identified two key areas he reckons of Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic side that he would look to address before the end of the transfer window.

Neil Lennon is keen to get back into management and was 'offered' to Marseille

The former Hoops manager was on punditry duties for Sunday’s 1-0 League Cup defeat to Kilmarnock and reckons his old club need another out-and-out frontman to supplement Kyogo Furuhashi and a further defensive midfielder.

Speaking on Viaplay Sport, he said: “I still think they need another striker. They have a stock of wingers coming in, they have got a plethora of wingers but another striker to supplement Kyogo. I think Celtic fans can be happy with Brendan’s comments about wanting to bring quality in, because that’s exactly what the team needs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I also think they need another holding midfield player that can help release McGregor, the O’Riley’s and the Hatate’s; that physical presence in midfielder because they lost a lot of physical and aggressive duals to Kilmarnock. I’ve always felt that about this Celtic team over the last couple of years. Just if they want to take a step up in the Champions League then they need a little bit more physicality.”

Former Rangers star offered Southampton ‘escape route’

Joe Aribo has been linked with a loan move to Serie A outfit Hellas Verona, with his future at Southampton still up in the air.

The former Rangers midfielder has endured a miserable time on the South Coast since leaving Ibrox for around £10million, failing to prevent Saints from Premier League regelation as he struggled to nail down a place in the starting XI.

New Southampton boss Russell Martin admitted some players could be moved on earlier this summer and with Aribo currently out of the pitch, the Nigerian international is wanted in Italy.

According to Sky Sports, Verona are currently eyeing up a potential swoop for the 27-year-old, who would link up with former Hibernian defender Josh Doig should he join Marco Baroni’s side.