Rangers are edging closer to new ownership under the 49ers with Leeds United and Celtic forming part of one analyst's view.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 49ers Enterprises – led by Paraag Marathe - have joined forces with health insurance tycoon Andrew Cavenagh to take a controlling stake in Rangers.

The deal, while not entirely finalised at this stage, is expected to bring fresh ideas and life to a Rangers team that have fallen well behind their fierce city rivals Celtic after a period of poor decisions in terms of both players and managerial appointments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the 49ers group, which also have a 100 percent stake in English Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds United could face potential internal competition which could arise between their two footballing business interests if the takeover was to be successful, according to broadcaster and football analysis expert Ian Darke.

Ian Darke discusses where 49ers priorities will lay

Ian Darke, a renowned football commentator currently working for ESPN in America, claims that the US-based 49ers priorities on the transfer front in the summer will largely depend on the form of Leeds United and whether they can achieve promotion to the big time after falling short in the play-off final last season.

The Whites are currently top of the table, joint on 80 points with second place Sheffield United and only two points clear of Burnley after a frustrating 2-2 draw with QPR before the start of the international break.

Commenting on the situation, Darke explained, via MOT News : “The priorities of 49ers Enterprises – should they complete their takeover of Rangers – will probably depend on where Leeds United are next season, I would argue. A place in the Premier League – even if fans would be cross with me – is at least as important as Rangers being in Europe. The welfare of Leeds and keeping them in the Premier League as a force again would be huge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can’t believe that the prospect of doing that could ever fall down the list of priorities, regardless of Rangers competing in Europe. Maybe if Leeds stay down this season then an immediate priority could shift to getting Rangers back on a level playing field with Celtic, but why would you take on a club as big as Leeds and then underfund the operation? It wouldn’t make sense to me.”

Rangers new owners face huge decisions this summer

Assuming Rangers are successful with their takeover the new hierarchy will face a whole host of challenges to get the Ibrox club firing on all cylinders as they look to reclaim the title that they won in 2021.

The first will be deciding on a new manager after Phillipe Clement’s exit earlier in the campaign. Currently, Barry Ferguson is acting as interim boss and has done a steady job of rebuilding some of the confidence with three victories and two defeats - with the most notable being a 3-2 triumph over Celtic and defeating Fenerbahce on penalties to reach the last eight of the Europa League.

Ferguson could emerge as a contender for the role on a permanent basis if he ends the season on a high while other big name contenders could include former Champions League winner Rafa Benitez, ex-player Kevin Muscat and popular ex-manager Steven Gerrard, who’ve featured in debates

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 49ers Enterprise will also have to deal with a number of contract situations Ianis Hagi, Tom Lawrence and Leon Balogun while also making a decision on talented loanee Vaclav Cerny among others. Next season also marks the final year of club captain James Tavernier’s contract alongside defensive stalwart John Souttar.