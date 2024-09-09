Injury 'worry' emerges surrounding Rangers star signed this summer as what was told not what it seems
A Rangers hero admits he has the fear over one of Philippe Clement’s signings during the summer transfer window.
Robin Propper arrived as an experienced option in the centre of defence, with stalwart Connor Goldson moving on to Cyprus with Aris Limassol. He adds to competition in defence alongside John Souttar, Leon Balogun and Leon King, with Ben Davies moving on to Birmingham City.
He has missed just seven games for FC Twente over the last three seasons, but already at Rangers, the Dutchman has been subbed in three of his four starts and missed the 6-0 win over Ross County. His performance in a 3-0 loss to Celtic before the international break has also come under fire.
It’s the fitness element though that has ex-Rangers midfielder Derek Ferguson concerned. What was said about Propper coming is not necessarily what the pundit is seeing right now and the niggling factor now gives him cause for concern.
He told Ibrox News: “Yeah he obviously has come into replace Goldson. I’ve not seen enough of him. He’s not too dissimilar to a [John] Souttar or a [Leon] Balogun.
“We were told this guy when he came to the club, ‘Yep, he is a leader, he’s got something about him, he very rarely misses games’. And there we go he’s injured after his second game.
‘I’ve not saw enough of him but that is a worry that he’s already picked up an niggling injury, and it wasn’t contact, I think it was a muscle injury that he’s picked up.“
