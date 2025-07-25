Liverpool hero backs senior Rangers figures in an attempt to recruit popular former kitman

Steven Gerrard has thrown his support behind senior members of the Rangers dressing room’s as they attempt to bring popular former kitman Jim McAlister back to the club.

Lifelong Gers fans McAlister won his claim against the Ibrox side for unfair dismissal in December after being brutally axed three years ago. That has resulted in club chiefs being ordered to pay him £13,000.

The former SPFL star was succeeded in his chief kitman role by Luke Murphy, who was already known to then-boss Michael Beale from his time at Liverpool.

However, Murphy has since left and the Light Blues are currently recruiting for the position which has been advertised.

Senior Rangers players make feeling clear on potential McAlister reunion

According to the Daily Record, captain James Tavernier and other influential figures around the Govan giants are keen to see McAlister return to the role, even though he is in post with the Scottish Football Association.

The 39-year-old was hugely popular among the players, having stepped up from his role as assistant to the long-serving Jimmy Bell when he passed away suddenly in 2022. He was hired at the start of Gerrard’s reign.

It’s believed new boss Russell Martin and sporting director Kevin Thelwell are also open to the idea, with the final decision now in the hands of CEO Patrick Stewart.

Liverpool icon Gerrard even took McAlister to Al Ettifaq to help him behind the scenes in the Saudi Pro League. And it’s claimed that Gerrard has sent a glowing reference to senior Gers bosses in a bid to facilitate his return to the club.

Former Gers defender Leon Balogun shared a photo of him and McAlister after starting his first game back at the club following his earlier departure. Balogun captioned the photo with a Union Jack flag and a blue heart emoji, writing: “Great to have you back home. You are missed.”

McAlister breaks silence over Rangers sacking

An employment tribunal in Glasgow found Rangers chiefs liable for McAlister’s “unfair dismissal”, saying they were in “breach of contract” over his departure. He spoke openly about how hard it hit him and “personal trauma” he experienced after winning his case.

“As you can imagine, being wrongly accused is a personal trauma, but also a trauma for my immediate family and friends, all of whom of course, knew there was no factual basis for the allegations,” he said.

“I also learned the strength of the Rangers family and football community and their sense of justice and fairness. I wanted to thank all those who took the time to post support for me and my family and who also sent person messages.”

McAlister made over 350 appearances for Greenock Morton during two stints at Cappielow and also turned out for Hamilton, Dundee and Blackpool. He spent two seasons in the Scottish top flight with Dundee and won each of the three lower-league titles in Scotland.