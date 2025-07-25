Dutch defender to complete £1.5m transfer back to the Netherlands - 12 months after arriving at Ibrox

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robin Propper will complete his £1.5 million move back to FC Twente this weekend with the Rangers defender expected to put pen to paper on a bumper four-year deal.

The out of favour Dutch centre-back was excluded from Russell Martin’s matchday squad for Tuesday’s Champions League win against Panathinaikos and is now finally expected to seal a return to the Eredivisie outfit after a long-running saga.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to RTV Oost Sport journalist Tijmen van Wissing, the 31-year-old will travel to the Netherlands today and undergo his medical ahead of finalising the transfer just 12 months after moving to Ibrox.

He wrote on X: “Robin Pröpper is now truly on his way to #fctwente Tomorrow is possibly to very likely the medical examination”.

Propper’s return home was reportedly held up due a the player sorting out an arrangement with Gers chiefs over the remaining three years on his contract, because he would be on a less lucrative deal at Twente.

The Dutch top-flight outfit were growing frustrated by the lack of progress made in recent weeks, but now appear to have resolved the issue by offering their former captain a longer deal to bring his unsuccessful spell in Glasgow to an end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Propper made 115 appearances for Twente between 2021 and 2024 and it’s believed he was open to re-signing for his old club this summer, with his game time expected to be limited under Light Blues new boss Martin who is continuing to rebuild his squad.

FC Twente were growing impatient after talks stalled

Twente Enschede technical director Jan Streuer conceded earlier this week that his club could have walked away from a deal for their ex-captain and moved on to other targets as talks stalled.

“All sorts of factors beyond your control (dictate transfers),” he admitted. “Just before last season, our captain Robin Propper left at the last minute, We really missed him. Rangers bought him. A top Scottish club. You can’t compete with them.

“Now there’s a new manager at Rangers, he might play less. Then he might be able to return. But he’ll want to wait and see first if he actually plays less. Do we have to decide: do we wait for that or do we see what happens next?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Propper struggled to nail down a regular starting place at Rangers, he will be remembered for scoring in January’s Old Firm win against arch rivals Celtic.