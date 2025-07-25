Rangers, Wolves and Southampton are amongst the clubs vying for a former Sheffield United star.

Rangers and Wolves are amongst the clubs to learn of Crystal Palace’s stance on a star both clubs want to sign this summer.

The Light Blues are in the midst of a recruitment drive under new head coach Russell Martin, which is continuing amid competitive action kicking off. Rangers defeated Panathinaikos 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League second round qualifier midweek but want new additions to boost their endeavours going forward, one possible recruit on the flanks being Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

After spending time away from Crystal Palace on loan at Sheffield United last season, it’s been claimed Rangers have had a loan bid with obligation to buy at £10m bounced back. Now claims in the Scottish Sun suggest Wolves are also interested in the winger, with Palace making it clear they would like to do business on a permanent basis rather than temporary.

Crystal Palace stance on Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Reporting states: “Rangers have launched a loan bid for Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi. But the Eagles have made it clear they would prefer to sell him in a £10million deal. Ibrox boss Russell Martin has now made an attempt to secure a season-long loan, but Palace won’t sanction a deal at this stage.

“Southampton and Wolves are also interested in Rak-Sakyi, and the Eagles are keen to offload him permanently. But Rangers’ loan offer will remain on the table. The Gers boss is still in the market for more attacking options — with doubts surrounding the future of Cyriel Dessers, Hamza Igamane and several other players.”

Wolves and Rangers transfer connections

Both Wolves and Rangers have bumped into each other in more than one transfer story this summer. Nico Raskin is reportedly fancied at Wolves amid impressive form in the Ibrox midfield while interest in defensive target Conor Coady is sparked from Rangers sporting director Kevin Thelwell’s relationship with him from time at Molineux and Everton. Then there’s Nasser Djiga, who has left the Premier League side for Govan on a season long loan deal. Djiga said of the move earlier this summer: “I am very happy to join Rangers, it is one of the biggest clubs in Scotland and in Europe. I will try to give everything, to play every game and I think it is the best team for me. I just want to play and enjoy football with the team.

Martin said: “Nasser is someone who, despite still only being 22, has garnered valuable experience in both the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. We believe he has all the attributes required to thrive here at Rangers in the upcoming campaign and I am looking forward to working with him.”

Thelwell added on the loan move that bolsters Rangers’ defensive options: “We are delighted to bring Nasser to the club on a season-long loan. He is a player with the necessary physical and mental profile to flourish both domestically and in Europe, and we look forward to seeing his development under Russell and his coaching staff.”