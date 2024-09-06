He’s not featuring at Rangers right now | (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Rangers man is currently out on the fringes after the summer transfer window shut.

A national team boss claims that a Rangers outcast could sign for any club in his country.

Ianis Hagi is out on the Rangers fringes with minutes unlikely in Philippe Clement’s senior shake-up. He did not secure a move away from the club in the summer transfer window, after appearing at Euro 2024 at Romania following a loan spell at Alaves in La Liga last season.

Hagi is back on the international scene with his country, and that was an option for him in the domestic setting too, with Rapid Bucharest claiming to have offered him a way out of his Rangers cold shoulder. But he is claimed to have insisted on fighting for his place.

Romania head coach Mircea Lucescu has now addressed the situation and reckons EVERY team in the nation would want him in their ranks. Lucescu acknowledges the difficult situation his player is in at Rangers but backs him to come out the other side of it.

He said (Sport): “I think that’s what happens [that the players who play are called up], but it’s not just about the continuity in playing.

“There is also the term value. All the teams in Romania want Ianis, that is, he would automatically be present in the national team. He is going through a more difficult moment, you have seen what is happening there, but I am convinced that he will be able to get over this moment. We have to help him and those of us who are in this situation. Ianis trained permanently.”