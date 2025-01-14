Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rangers and Celtic are both said to have previously been interest in the player, alongside Sheffield United.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers, Celtic and Sheffield United have all been claimed as clubs who held prior interest in one of Aberdeen’s new signing.

Now captain of the Latvian national team, Kristers Tobers has signed for the Dons from Grasshoppers in Switzerland. He impressed in a 0-0 draw with Hearts in the Premiership and is now set to face Rangers at Ibrox this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back when he was 17 though, Scottish coach Gordon Young spotted Tobers’ potential at FK Liepaja. He made the defender his captain in his teens and then club chiefs began looking to cash in. And it was then that Rangers, Celtic plus English side Sheffield United had the chance to strike.

He told the Scottish Sun: “In Latvia, club bosses always look to sell their home-grown talent as quickly as possible. Kristers was just 17 at the time, but I’d quickly recognised his talent and potential and I made him my captain.

“He relished the opportunity and, in many ways, it aided his development in those formative years. After we qualified for the Europa League it came time to try and sell him, so I put him on the Old Firm’s radar. I mentioned him to a few teams down south and Sheffield United were one of the others showing an interest.

“Up here, Rangers were keen, to the point his flights were booked and it was all arranged that he would spend a week on trial in Glasgow where he’d also take in a first-team match. Then, as luck would have it, Kristers picked up an injury and that was that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I remember feeling so sorry for him at the time, but it goes to show he hasn’t let that early setback affect him at all. I had him as my captain at just 17, so I think that tells you what I thought of him. He always struck me as a player that would be perfectly suited to Scottish football.

“He had the profile, he had the style and all the characteristics needed. He also played with a bit of aggression, which I loved. Nothing seemed to phase him and he had a great temperament for someone so young. I’ve absolutely no doubt he’ll do well for Aberdeen. He’ll be a terrific signing.”