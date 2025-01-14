Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A round-up of key headlines from Celtic and Rangers

Celtic have been presented with a golden opportunity to go 18 points clear of rivals Rangers in the title race as they make the trip to Dundee in tonight’s Premiership contest.

The Hoops have responded excellently to their Old Firm derby loss with three consecutive victories and have the chance to pile further pressure on under-fire Rangers boss Philippe Clement, whose side have simply been unable to replicate their excellent Ibrox form on their travels this term.

Rangers, who are falling further behind in the title race, face an out of form Aberdeen side at Ibrox, as they look to ease some of the concern surrounding the future of their under-pressure manager.

Ahead of this week’s round of fixtures, we take a look at the main headlines from both clubs - including a key Celtic transfer update and a stunning Rangers claim.

Celtic ‘reluctant’ to sell out-of-favour star despite exit talk

Celtic winger Luis Palma has endured a difficult second season at Parkhead despite showing plenty of promise in his debut campaign.

The Honduras international has made just 10 appearances in all competitions this season, with eight of those coming from the subs bench.

Palma has often struggled to even make the matchday squad at times this season and seems to have really regressed from the qualities he showed when he registered 12 goals and 13 assists in 41 appearances last term.

The 24-year-old’s lack of game time threatens to jeopardise his hopes of being selected by Honduras and has led to rampant speculation that he would leave Parkhead for a fresh challenge at La Liga outfit Rayo Vallecano in January.

However, Sky Sports News reporter Anthony Joseph understands the Hoops are ‘reluctant’ to sell Palma at this stage and instead want to give him more time to redeem himself in Green and White.

Joseph dismissed speculation of a winter move to Spanish side Rayo Vallecano and posted on X: “Rayo Vallecano have withdrawn their approach for Celtic winger Luis Palma after being struck with a FIFA transfer ban.

“It’s understood, despite reports in Spain, a deal was not close with Celtic reluctant to let Palma go at this stage of the window.”

Stunning £7.5m Rangers claim made

Rangers manager Philippe Clement’s future at Ibrox remains the subject of great speculation with many news outlets despite CEO Patrick Stewart’s public backing.

The Gers are 15 points behind league leaders Celtic and despite a strong showing in a 3-0 victory earlier this month, have failed to find consistency on their travels despite a strong home showing.

Clement arrived at Rangers in October 2023 and currently still has three years remaining on his contract at Ibrox, which is something that comes as a major concern to former academy graduate Ross McCormack, who believes the club cannot afford to sack the Belgian due to his £2.5m a year wages.

The ex-Leeds United and Aston Villa forward told Open Goal: “£2.5million a year and he’s going to have three years left so they’re going to have to if they’re going to sack him, they’re going to have to pay him £7.5million. They’re going to have to pay millions to sack him. They can’t afford to do it.”