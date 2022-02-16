Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side departed Glasgow airport earlier today ahead of their visit to one of European football’s most iconic stadiums

Rangers are travelling to Germany this afternoon ahead of the first leg of their Europa League round of 32 clash with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side will hope they can pull of a shock result in one of European football’s most iconic stadiums, or, at the very least, make sure they are still in with a chance of progressing from the tie ahead of the return leg at Ibrox next midweek.

The Light Blues endured a sticky patch during the turn of the year, which led rivals Celtic to overtake them in the Scottish Premiership after their 3-0 Old Firm defeat at Parkhead.

However, the Gers have responded emphatically since then, scoring 10 goals in just three games without conceding in all competition, so they arrive at the Westfalenstadion in good form.

Rangers will hope to halt their poor record against German opposition in European competition, having lost seven of their previous eight matches with their last win coming in 1998.

In order to do just that, Van Bronckhorst will know his side must up their performance level considerably after beating Annan Athletic 3-0 in the Scottish Cup last weekend.

Borussia Dortmund have been too inconsistent for their own good this season as they were knocked out of the German Cup by second division side St Pauli and they will hope that form doesn’t creep in to this competition.

After a heavy 5-2 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen, they returned to winning ways at the weekend against Union Berlin courtesy of Marco Reus’ double and Raphael Guerreiro to remain six points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

Dortmund enter the competition after dropping down from the Champions League where they finished third in Group C behind Ajax and Sporting Lisbon.

However a 5-0 thrashing of Besiktas emphasised they are still a major force to be reckoned with on the big stage.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers kick-off?

Who: Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers

What: Europa League - Round of 32

Where: Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund

When: Thursday, February 17th – kick-off 5.45pm (UK time) - 6.45pm local time

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be shown live on on BT Sports 2. Coverage begins at 5.15pm - half an hour before kick-off.

The match can also be streamed live via the BT Sport website or app. Rangers TV are offering pay-per-view passes, which can be purchased via the club’s website.

What’s the team news ahead of Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers?

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has revealed defender Leon Balogun will miss Thursday night’s clash with Dortmund after the Nigerian international was ruled of the first leg through injury.

The centre-back limped off early in the first-half against Hibernian following an aerial challenge last Wednesday and has lost his fitness battle, while Filip Helander has been left out of the Light Blues European squad.

It leave the Ibrox club short in the centre of defence, with Van Bronckhorst expected to revert back to his previous partnership of Connor Goldson and Calvin Bassey.

Midfielder Ryan Jack is part of the travelling squad after he was passed fit while Aaron Ramsey could keep his place in the side after starting his first match against Annan Athletic in the Scottish Cup last Sunday.

Van Bronckhorst stated: “Filip (Helander) was not in our European squad. It was a difficult decision but he has only played 60 minutes after so many months.

“Leon (Balogun) is not available for tomorrow, hopefully he will be back next week. Ryan (Jack) is fit to travel with us to Germany.”

Dortmund boss Marco Rose has confirmed star striker Erling Haaland WON’T face Rangers due to a groin injury after admitting in his pre-match press conference “He’s not an option.”