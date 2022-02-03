The Light Blues surrendered their two-point lead at the top of the Premiership table after a shocking first-half performance

Joe Aribo's body language tells the story of Rangers' abject display in their 3-0 defeat against Celtic. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Rangers endured a horrendous night at Parkhead as they fell to a 3-0 Old Firm derby defeat and surrendered top spot in the Premiership table for the first time since August.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst was left to reflect on an abject display from his side as they were dealt a first-half thrashing by their closest rivals.

Since returning from the winter break, the champions have looked out of sorts and this proved a very sobering night for the Dutch boss and his players.

Scott Arfield (left) and James Tavernier exchange words after Rangers conceded the second goal in their 3-0 defeat at Celtic Park. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Reo Hatate ran the show for Celtic with brace before Liel Abada turned home a quickfire third to leave the Gers with plenty of work to do if they are to retain their title this season.

GlasgowWorld rates how Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side performed:

ALLAN McGREGOR - 7

Retained the gloves after a series of errors against Ross County. The scoreline could well have been more had the veteran keeper not produced a couple of important saves.

JAMES TAVERNIER - 3

One of the worth performances in his six-and-a-half years at the club. The skipper was given a really hard time by Jota. Passing was dreadful and mis-controlled several times with the ball at his feet. Failed to track Hatate in lead up to third goal.

CONNOR GOLDSON - 4

Looked shaky in the first-half and stood off Hatate for second goal. Appeared more comfortable alongside Balogun in second half.

CALVIN BASSEY - 5

Reo Hatate scores the opening two goals for Celtic in the home side's 3-0 win over Rangers. (Picture: John Devlin)

Far from impressive during first-half and looked lost at centre-half but seemed happier in his favoured left-back role for the second period and tried his best to get forward when possible.

BORNA BARISIC - 2

His worst display in a Rangers jersey. Simply couldn’t live with Abada and positioning at third goal was shocking. Hooked at half-time. Abysmal.

SCOTT ARFIELD - 5

Moved around the park well and could have made it 1-1 had Aribo’s through ball been more accurate.

GLEN KAMARA - 4

Another below-par performance as Rangers were overrun in midfield. A few decent touches but bullied off the ball at times and diverted Hatate’s opening goal past his own keeper with outstretched leg.

JOE ARIBO - 4

The Nigerian wasn’t allowed any time on the ball and struggled to make any sort of impact. Almost sent Arfield through on goal before Celtic added a second.

AMAD DIALLO - 2

Expected far better after his impressive debut against Ross County. Barely touched the ball in first-half and spent much of it back-tracking before being replaced at half-time. Anonymous.

KEMAR ROOFE - 3

Offered nothing and really ineffective as lead striker. Had little service throughout but even when in possession he often the ball away.

RYAN KENT - 6

Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic dominated his individual battle with Rangers winger Ryan Kent. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Playmaker saw plenty of the ball and tried his best to provide a spark but was well marshalled by Juranovic. Couple of long-range effort failed to trouble Joe Hart.

SUBS

FASHION SAKALA - 5

Injected some much-needed energy into side and looked a threat with his pace and willingness to run at the Hoops defence

LEON BALOGUN - 6

Replaced Barisic in defensive re-shuffle and looked solid. Will likely return to starting line-up on Sunday. Booked for trip on James Forrest.

RYAN JACK - 7

Should have started the match. Rangers best player in the second half and was unfortunate not to score from a brilliant long-range strike which crashed off the bar.