Is Rangers vs FC Alashkert on TV? Stream details, kick-off time and team news for Europa League clash

It’s make or break for the Gers in Europe...

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Rangers finally looked to recapture some of their stellar form from last season when they thrashed Dunfermline Athletic 5-0 in the Scottish League Cup on Friday night.

The Gers ended a run of three straight defeats with a commanding victory, and will look to follow that result up with a win against Armenian outfit FC Alashkert in the Europa League on Thursday.

There’s a spot in the group stage of the competition on the line over the course of two legs, and Steven Gerrard will be acutely aware of how important it is for his side to come out of this one victorious.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Rangers vs FC Alashkert kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs FC Alashkert

What: Europa League qualification play-off, first leg

Where: Ibrox, Glasgow

When: Thursday, August 19th, 8pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

The match will be broadcast live and exclusively by RangersTV for a price of £9.99.

That fee also includes access to watch Rangers Women play Manchester United before Steven Gerrard’s men are in action.

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs FC Alashkert?

Gerrard made wholesale changes to his side for last week’s League Cup win over Dunfermline Athletic, and as such it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him reintroduce a number of big names for this one.