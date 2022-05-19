A popular conspiracy theory - the Aaron Ramsey curse - reared its head once again during Rangers’ Europa League final defeat in Seville on Wednesday (18 May).

Giovanni van Bronhorst’s Gers met their fate in a penalty shootout against German side Eintracht Frankfurt, who claimed a 5-4 spot kick victory in the Spanish city.

Heartbroken supporters of the Glaswegian side could be seen tearing up in the stands of the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, just like they were 14 years ago - Rangers’ last European final, which was a 2-0 defeat to Zenit in 2008.

The man on the lips of football fans across the globe following last night’s gut wrenching finale is midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who missed the decisive spot kick in Seville.

As a result, fan theories surrounding the Aaron Ramsey curse have been raised once again - but what does it mean?

Here is everything you need to know about the conspiracy theory, as well as clarity regarding the Welshman’s future in Glasgow.

How did events unfold in Seville during the Europa League final in 2022?

Aaron Ramsey of Rangers looks dejected as they walk past the UEFA Europa League trophy following their sides defeat in the UEFA Europa League final match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers FC at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on May 18, 2022 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***

In what was a tense atmosphere heading into Wednesday’s UEFA Europa League final, both sides bravely competed throughout the 120+ minutes of action.

A game that had its fair share of big missed chances, rough tackles and VAR interventions - Rangers fans that filled the stadium must have thought that the game was written in the stars to go all the way.

Gers dared to dream when they took the lead around 20 minutes into the second-half when Joe Aribo’s ice-cool finish glanced past Frankfurt ‘keeper Kevin Trapp.

Hope that lasted all of 12 minutes when the German side’s Rafael Borre steered in the equaliser to send this energetic contest into spot kicks.

It was Borre who ended up being the saviour for Eintracht Frankfurt, crashing home the penalty that crowned him a Europa League champion.

Aaron Ramsey's penalty is saved by Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp

But who missed the all important penalty for Rangers? It was Aaron Ramsey - the Welsh ex-Arsenal midfielder on loan from Juventus - who was subbed on to take a penalty two minutes from time.

The 36-year-old was shell shocked - but fans who are all too familiar with the curse that surrounds Ramsey must have been thinking ‘sheesh’.

What is the Aaron Ramsey curse?

This curse - more of a mysterious theory - always circles social media channels following an Aaron Ramsey goal.

Typically whenever the Welshman nets in a game, a well-known celebrity or personality is doomed to pass away soon after.

Football fans rushed to channels such as Twitter following the events in Wednesday’s Europa League final, many joking that a life has been saved as a result.

Not just any life, with various accounts such as @LouDC_ noting that Ramsey’s miss might have saved the Queen - who has reportedly been suffering health problems recently.

Which celebrities have passed away following an Aaron Ramsey goal?

Out of the 75 career goals of Ramsey, around 25 have been followed by a high-profile death.

Consisting of huge names such as scientific genius Stephen Hawking and tech wizard Steve Jobs, here is a full list of celebrities that have passed away following an Aaron Ramsey goal.

Ted Kennedy, died 25 August, 2009 – three days after he scored against Portsmouth

Andrés Monte, died 14 October, 2009 – two days after his first goal for Wales

Osama Bin Laden, died 2 May, 2011 – a day after he scored against Manchester United

Steve Jobs, died 5 October, 2011 – three days after he scored against Tottenham Hotspur

Muammar Gaddafi, died 20 October, 2011 – a day after he scored against Marseille

Whitney Houston, died 11 February, 2012 – a day after he scored against Sunderland

Ray Williams, died 22 March, 2013 and Boris Berezovsky, died 23 March, 2013 - the Welshman netted a goal on 21 March

Ken Norton, died 18 September, 2013 – the same day he scored against Marsellie

Paul Walker, died 30 November, 2013 – the same day he scored against Cardiff

Robin Williams, died 11 August, 2014 – the day after he scored against Manchester City

Rubin Carter, died 20 April, 2014 – the same day he scored against Hull City

David Bowie, died 10 January, 2016 – a day after he scored against Sunderland

Alan Rickman, died 14 January 2016 – a day after he scored against Liverpool

Nancy Reagan, died 6 March, 2016 – a day after he scored against Tottenham

Nicky Hayden, died 22 May, 2017 – the day after he scored against Everton

Roger Moore, died 23 May, 2017 – two days after he scored against Everton

Gregg Allman, died 27 May, 2017 – the same day he scored against Chelsea

Bruce Forsyth, died 18 August, 2017 – a week after he scored against Leicester

Ken Dodd, died 9 March, 2018 and Stephen Hawking, died 14 March, 2018 – Ramsey notched a goal against AC Milan on 8 March

Eric Bristow, died 5 April, 2018 – the same day as Ramsey scored against CSKA Moscow

Burt Reynolds, died 6 September, 2018 – the same day he scored for Wales

Keith Flint / Luke Perry, died 4 March, 2019 – two days after Ramsey scores against Tottenham

Kenneth Kaunda, died 17 June, 2021 – two days after Ramsey scored for Wales against Turkey at Euro 2020

June Brown, died 4 April, 2022 - EastEnders star passed away after Ramsey scored the opening goal against Celtic on 3 April

How much is Aaron Ramsey getting paid?

Ramsey has impressed for Rangers during his loan stay

When Aaron Ramsey departed Arsenal on a free transfer, the midfielder signed on a free with Italian giants Juventus, where he became the highest-earning British player ever based on salary.

Signing on the dotted line of a £400,000 per week contract in 2018, Ramsey had an injury-ridden three years at the club before he joined Rangers on-loan in January 2022, who paid a £2 million loan fee.

Reports suggest that the Glasgow side are covering around 50% of the Welshman’s wage - totalling at around £200,000.

What did Kris Boyd say about his future at Rangers?

PREDCTIONS: In from former Rangers striker and now Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd, above. Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images.

Following the heartbreak in Seville, Rangers legend Kris Boyd went public in admitting that Aaron Ramsey’s move to the Gers has not worked out at all.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Boyd said: “It’s disappointing for Aaron Ramsey, he’s a talented footballer but it’s just not happened for him at Rangers you have got to say.”

‘When you stand up there (for a penalty) there is a lot of pressure riding on it, and listen, he missed it but it happens in football.

"Aaron Ramsey is a fantastic footballer, but there are better footballers in the world over the years that have missed a penalty. It can happen to anybody.