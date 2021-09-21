The Ibrox club will look to go one step further than they did in last season’s Premier Sports Cup

A place in the semi-finals of Premier Sports Cup is up for grabs at Ibrox on Wednesday night as Rangers take on last season’s beaten finalists Livingston.

The Light Blues will be eager to bounce back from a frustrating 1-1 draw with Motherwell and take one step further than they did in the competition last term when the Gers crashed out at the quarter-final stage to St Mirren.

Rangers breezed to a 3-0 win over Livi on the opening day of the league season and Steven Gerrard will be hoping for a repeat of that performance from his side as they bid to secure a first visit to Hampden Park in almost two years.

Gerrard has already admitted his record in domestic knockout competitions needs improving after failing to win the Premier Sports Cup or Scottish Cup during his time in charge.

The Glasgow giants will have to plot a way through a tricky tie against a Livingston side full of confidence and desperate to pull off a quick-fire shock Old Firm double after taming Celtic 1-0 on Sunday.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Rangers vs Livingston kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs Livingston

What: Premier Sports Cup

Where: Ibrox Stadium

When: Wednesday, September 22nd, 7.45pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

The quarter-final tie will be shown live on Premier Sports 1. Coverage begins at 7.15pm

Premier Sports subscriptions cost from £12.99 a month. Subscribers will be able to stream the match live via the Premier Sports player website or app.

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs Livingston?

Assistant manager Gary McAllister confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Ianis Hagi is back in training after his recent positive Covid-19 test and has been “looking pretty sharp”.

Nathan Patterson is also in line to return after missing Rangers past three games with an ankle issue, with Alfredo Morelos also shaking off a hamstring niggle.

Ryan Kent misses out with a hamstring injury, joining long-term absentee Filip Helander (knee), while Ryan Jack is reportedly working hard on getting back to full fitness after a lengthy spell on the side lines.

Livingston striker Andrew Shinnie might not be risked, according to manager David Martindale, despite his goal-scoring exploits during Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Celtic.

Defender Jackson Longridge will be assessed after coming off injured midway through the second half against the Hoops, while Rangers loanee Ben Williamson is ineligible.