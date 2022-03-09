The Scottish champions have reached the last-16 stage of the Europa League in the last two seasons, but have failed to reach the quarter finals in 14 years

Rangers will continue their European adventure when they play host to Red Star Belgrade at Ibrox in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday night.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side secured a memorable two-legged play-off victory against competition favourites Borussia Dortmund in the previous round.

The Light Blues ran out 6-4 aggregate winners against the Bundesliga giants to prolong their continental involvement.

James Tavernier celebrates after scoring his penalty in the 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund at Ibrox that sealed an aggregate 6-4 victory in the Europa League play-off round. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Given the standard of teams left in the draw, Rangers were handed a seemingly favourite last-16 meeting with the Serbian outfit, having previously faced each other on seven occasions in European competition.

The Gers have failed to win any of their three away encounters against Red Star but they are unbeaten in their four home fixtures, including three victories.

Despite their recent domestic struggles, Rangers have faired well in front of their home support this season, putting a 19-game unbeaten run together since losing to Lyon back in September.

Rangers will have to overcome their last-16 hoodoo having lost out to Bayer Leverkusen and Slavia Prague at this stage in the previous two years.

They have only progressed once from their eight previous last-16 matches, eliminating Werder Bremen on route to reaching the 2007/08 UEFA Cup final.

Red Star are competing in the latter stages of a European competition for the first time in over 30 years, having previously won the 1991 European Cup.

The Red-Whites scraped their Group F campaign by a solitary point in second place and have since embarked on a 16-game unbeaten run across all competitions.

The SuperLiga outfit have struggled against Scottish opposition on their travels, winning just one of their last six away matches but Dejan Stankovic’s side will be confident of frustrating the hosts and taking a positive result into the second leg.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade

What: Europa League last 16 - First Leg

Where: Ibrox Stadium

When: Thursday, March 10th – kick-off 8pm

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be shown live on BT Sport 2. Coverage begins at 7.30pm. Subscribers can steam the match live via the BT Sport website or app.

Rangers TV subscribers outside the UK and Ireland will also be able to stream the game live.

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade?

Rangers duo Amad Diallo and Steven Davis remain injury doubts after missing last weekend’s 1-0 Premiership win over Aberdeen, while Aaron Ramsey and Filip Helander will be assessed ahead of kick-off.

Both players have recovered from injury setbacks and will be given an opportunity to prove their fitness.

Alfredo Morelos, who has scored 31 goals in 59 Europa League appearances, including six this term is set to continue up front, despite fellow striker Kemar Roofe stepping off the bench to net the winner last Saturday.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has admitted a move to the English Premier League "would be nice". (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Red Star Belgrade are expected to be without midfielder Veljko Nikolic as he continues his recovery from an ankle problem.