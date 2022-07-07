Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side will end their pre-season training camp in the Algarve with a game against The Black Cats.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers face newly-promoted English Championship side Sunderland in their first pre-season friendly as part of their warm weather training in Albufeira.

Giovanni van Bronckorst and his players will step up their preparations against The Black Cats in the Portuguese sunshine this weekend.

The Light Blues flew out to the Algarve earlier this week for a week of intense work and they will end their trip with a bounce game against Alex Neil’s side.

Gers boss Giovanni Van Bronkhorst takes on Michael Gray of Sunderland the last time the sides faced each other in 1999. Credit: SNS Group

Rangers recorded a narrow 3-2 victory over Partick Thistle behind closed doors at their Auchenhowie Training Centre last week, with John Lundstram, Fashion Sakala and Josh McPake all on the scoresheet.

The line-up featured a mix of first-team and academy players as they benefited from their first minutes since reporting back for pre-season.

Sunderland, who have beaten Blyth Spartans and Gateshead so far this summer, will provide a stiffer test but Van Bronckhorst is able to call on several of his international stars after they were given an extended break due to their involvement in recent matches for their country.

Van Bronckhorst started for Rangers the last time both clubs met in friendly action back in July 1999, when the Glasgow giants ran out 3-1 winners.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs Sunderland

What: Pre-Season Friendly

Where: Estádio Municipal de Albufeira, Portugal.

When: Saturday, July 9th – kick-off 8pm (UK time).

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1. Coverage started at 7.55pm, around five minutes before kick-off.

Premier Sports subscribers can stream the match online via the Premier Player app. Premier Sports also offer monthly subscriptions to Virgin Media, Amazon Prime and NetGemTV customers.

Alternatively, both clubs are offering pay-per-view options, which can be purchased from their respective websites. Rangers TV are currently offering a four-match friendly package for £25.

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs Sunderland?

Goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin is expected to feature at some point against his former club, having spent two seasons at the Stadium of Light before returning north of the border.

The 34-year-old could be handed the No.1 jersey this season, despite veteran stopper Allan McGregor’s decision to sign a one-year contract extension last month.

Van Bronckhorst made wholesale changes at half-time against Partick Thistle and the Dutchman could be temped to field two seperate line-up’s in either half due to the soaring temperatures.

The Scot joined Sunderland during their maiden campaign in League One and was one of the standout performers over two seasons before moving on to Scottish Premiership champions Rangers under the management of Steven Gerrard.

Youngsters Leon King, Alex Lowry, Charlie McCann and Adam Devine are all part of the travelling squad and are expected to play a part, but Alfredo Morelos will watch on from the sidelines as he continues his recovery from injury.

Scotland international John Souttar could make his first start at centre-back since joining the Ibrox club on a pre-contract from Premiership rivals Hearts.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil has made just two summer signings to date with attacker Leon Dajaku arriving from Union Berlin and centre-back Daniel Ballard joining from Arsenal.