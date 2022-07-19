The Light Blues step up their pre-season programme after recording a 2-1 victory over Blackpool at Bloomfield Road last Saturday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers continue to step up their pre-season preparations tonight as they welcome Premier League side West Ham United to Ibrox.

Giovanni van Bronckorst’s men return to their own ground for the first time since the end of last season, having already faced Sunderland in the Algarve and Blackpool in England this summer.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Light Blues will attempt to regain the Scottish Premiership crown from city rivals Celtic this season and also eye progress into the Champions League group stages for the first time in 12 years.

Fans will get the chance to see some of the club’s new signings in action this evening, including Antonio Colak, Tom Lawrence, Rabbi Mtondo and Malik Tillman.

West Ham were based at the University of St Andrews earlier this month and manager David Moyes, who starred for the Hoops between 1980 and 1983, will be keen to leave Govan with a victory.

Moyes has recently added former Rangers boss Mark Warburton to his backroom staff and they boast a squad packed full of international stars, so expect to see a host of big names on show.

The Hammers reached the semi-final stage of the Europa League last season and narrowly missed out on a ‘Battle of Britain’ showdown with Rangers in the final.

This match, albeit only a friendly, is expected to be played at a high intensity and will undoubtedly be the Gers toughest test of the summer so far ahead of facing Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

With a Champions League qualifier against Belgian outfit Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on the horizon, the chance for Rangers’ players to test themselves against top level opposition will prove invaluable.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs West Ham United

What: Pre-Season Friendly

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: Tuesday, July 19th – kick-off 7.45pm (UK time).

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

No, unfortunately the game will be broadcast live. However, Rangers fans will be able to stream the match live via Rangers TV for a fee of £7.99, which can be purchased on the club’s official website.

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs West Ham?

Versatile defender Calvin Bassey is set to complete a big money move to Ajax for a club record transfer fee and his Gers career appears over, while Kemar Roofe is still recovering from an injury which ruled the striker out of the pre-season training camp in Portugal.

Alfredo Morelos, Ianis Hagi and Filip Helander remain sidelined for the forseeable future, but Van Bronckhorst will hope to have the rest of his squad available for selection.

New recruits Antonio Colak, Tom Lawrence, Rabbi Matondo and Malik Tillman are all expected to feature as they look to gain valuable minutes before the competitive action begins later this month.

Malik Tillman could soon be at Ibrox.

West Ham welcomed their international stars back in recent weeks and several of them could be given a run-out at Ibrox, with the likes of Declan Rice, Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen like to play a part.

New £30million signing Nayef Aguerd could be handed just his second start after joining the Hammers earlier this summer on a five-year-deal from Rennes, while ex-Motherwell goalkeeper Darren Randolph could line-up between the sticks.