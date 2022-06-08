Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team are set to be tested against the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min when they take on the Premier League side later this year.

Rangers have announced that they will face English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in a friendly match as part of their pre-season fixtures this summer.

The club confirmed the match against the North London side would take place later this year as both begin preparations for their respective 2022/23 campaigns.

Spurs are currently in a battle to finish in the top four of the Premier League, securing a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League, and have consistently been amongst the best performers in the English top flight over the past few years.

Here is everything that has been announced about the fixtures including when and where it will take place and how to get tickets:

Where is Rangers v Tottenham Hotspur friendly being played?

Antonio Conte, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur applauds the fans following the Premier League match (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Ibrox Stadium will be the venue for the match as Rangers host the Premier League outfit.

When is Rangers v Tottenham Hotspur being played?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 23 2022 with a 3pm kick off.

When do Rangers v Spurs tickets go on sale?

As confirmed by Rangers in their official announcement, Match ticket sales will launch following the conclusion of the 22/23 Season.

Ticket renewals in May and VIP Hospitality packages are also available and can be purchased via the club’s official website.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have confirmed that Season Ticket Holders and One Hotspur Members who have renewed for 2022/2023 can now apply online no later than 5pm on Friday 10 June.

In the event that away tickets are oversubscribed for the match, tickets will be allocated in line with the Club’s ticketing point scheme with priority given to 2022/2023 Season Ticket Holders.

Rangers v Spurs live stream details

For supporters who can’t get a ticket to the fixture there will be live streams provided by both clubs.

The match will be broadcast live globally on both RangersTV and SPURSPLAY, with further details to be communicated closer to the fixture.

What have Rangers and Spurs said about the fixture?

An official announcement by the Ibrox club detailed the history between the two clubs, saying: “The two clubs have met in many friendly matches over the years, with the last coming in July 2004 when Nacho Novo and Dado Prso were on target for Gers at Ibrox in a 2-0 victory.

“Competitively, the pair have only ever met in the one tie, with that coming away back in the 1962/63 UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup. Then, the Light Blues went down 3-2 at Ibrox and 5-2 at White Hart Lane.”

Meanwhile, the English side also mentioned the 2004 encounter while going into detail about the history of Rangers.

It read: “The Gers have been crowned Scottish champions a record 55 times in their illustrious history, with the most recent success coming last season when they added a first league title in 10 years.

“Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side are currently fighting it out alongside Old Firm rivals Celtic for a second successive title, having also reached the semi-finals of this season’s UEFA Europa League.

“It will be our first meeting since we visited Ibrox for a pre-season friendly in July, 2004, with our only competitive clash coming when we triumphed 8-4 on aggregate on our way to winning the 1963 European Cup Winners’ Cup.