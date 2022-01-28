The Premiership title race continues to heat up as the Light Blues make the long journey north to face a struggling Staggies outfit

Connor Goldson climbs above Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti to head Rangers 2-0 in front in Dingwall. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Rangers kept their four-point advantage at the top of the Premiership intact on Wednesday night as the eventually saw off Livingston thanks to substitute Scott Arfield’s late strike.

While claiming maximum points was priceless for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men, the performance was far from inspiring and the Dutchman will seek a better showing against Ross County in Dingwall this weekend.

Several fringe players failed to grasp their opportunity to impress in midweek, with Van Bronckhorst forced to rely on his seasoned campaigners to grind out a narrow victory.

Rangers came out on top in a six-goal thriller on their previous visit to the Highlands in August, with Joe Aribo, Ryan Kent, Juninho Bacuna and an own goal sealing a 4-2 win.

The same scoreline occurred at Ibrox in November, with the Staggies conceding a whopping 17 goals to the Scottish champions in their last four encounters.

There is plenty at stake for Ross County too as they look to ease the threat of relegation, with Malky Mackay’s men sitting just outside the play-off drop zone in 10th place.

County have never beaten Rangers since rising up through the leagues and will be determined to pull of a shock in Saturday’s lunchtime fixture.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Ross County vs Rangers kick-off?

Who: Ross County vs Rangers

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall

When: Saturday, January 29th – kick-off 12.30pm

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the match is live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main event. Coverage starts at 12noon.

Sky Sports subscribers can stream the game via Sky Go on their mobile, PC or table. Fans can also purchase a 24-hour Sky Sports pass on a one-off basis from Now TV for £9.99.

What’s the team news ahead of Ross County vs Rangers?

New signing Amad Diallo is set to be handed his Rangers debut in the Highlands after completing a loan move from Manchester United on Thursday.

Midfielder Scott Arfield marked his return from a groin strain by scoring against Livingston, while Ryan Jack is also in contention for a starting spot after coming off the bench in midweek.

Scott Arfield celebrates after scoring to make it 4-2 Rangers during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Rangers at The Global Energy Arena on August 22, 2021, in Dingwall.

Joe Aribo is available for selection and being rested on Wednesday night following his return from the African Cup of Nations, while Ryan Kent is back from suspension.

The match comes too soon for Steven Davis and Filip Helander as they continue their rehab from injury.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirmed: “Ryan (Jack) had a very good impact on the team on Wednesday and he felt good after the game as well, so I’m happy he got some minutes under his belt.

“Amad will be in the squad, Ryan Kent is back from suspension and Joe Aribo had a good rest this week and is ready for this game.”

Ross County boss Malky Mackay includes new loan signings Kayne Ramsay and Declan Drysdale in his squad after both players sealed moves to the Highlands from Southampton and Coventry City respectively. Jordan Tillson returns from suspension.