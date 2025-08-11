Rangers will look to hammer home the win after taking a 3-0 aggregate lead over Viktoria Plzen.

Rangers have one foot in the Champions League play-offs following their convincing first leg win over Viktoria Plzen in their latest qualifier clash.

While their start to the Scottish Premiership has been a slow burn so far, the Light Blues look strong in Europe. This week, they will take another huge step towards Champions League qualification as they travel out for the second leg against Viktoria.

Russell Martin’s side will be looking to put another disappointing league draw behind them and make the most of their comfortable 3-0 aggregate lead over their European opponents.

Here’s everything you need to know about the current broadcast and streaming information for Viktoria Plzen vs Rangers this week.

When is Viktoria Plzen vs Rangers?

Rangers will face Viktoria on their soil this Tuesday, August 12th. The clash is scheduled for 6pm BST at the Doosan Arena in Plzen, Czechia.

Is Viktoria Plzen vs Rangers on TV?

At the time of writing, Tuesday’s clash has not been selected for broadcast in the UK. However, the BBC secured the rights to show the first leg at Ibrox at the last minute, so it’s worth keeping an eye out for any potential late announcements.

Viktoria Plzen vs Rangers live stream

International supporters will be able to tune into the action live via a stream on Rangers TV. You can find out more here, including the cost of subscription packages.

Rangers may also announce a live stream for UK viewers if the match is not picked up for television broadcast.

Rangers result vs Viktoria Plzen last time out

Rangers enter the second leg clash in a strong position, with a 3-0 lead under their belt.

A brace by summer signing Djeidi Gassama sandwiched a penalty from Cyriel Dessers to give the Light Blues a commanding aggregate lead at Ibrox.

Martin will be hoping for more of the same from his side this week. Rangers fans will be given a huge boost if they can recreate another comfortable win, especially following their slow start to the Scottish Premiership season.

The Light Blues are already four points shy of Celtic after failing to secure a win from their opening two fixtures. Rangers have settled for two 1-1 draws so far in the campaign, dropping points to Motherwell and Dundee.

Meanwhile, Celtic and Hearts are the only teams two win both of their fixtures. The Hoops are also yet to concede a goal after respective 1-0 and 2-0 wins over St Mirren and Aberdeen.

