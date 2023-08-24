The latest Celtic transfer news and Rangers transfer news headlines ahead of the next round of Scottish Premiership fixtures this weekend.

It is set to be a busy few days on and off the pitch for clubs across Scotland with European fixtures, domestic matches and the summer transfer window racing to a close.

Rangers make the tip north to face Ross County in the early kick off on Saturday as the Scottish Premiership returns while Celtic will welcome St Johnstone later in the day. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories surrounding both clubs heading towards Deadline Day.

The Hoops are now being linked with a £3.5m rated winger who has reportedly been a long term transfer target for Rangers this summer. Elsewhere, a current Ibrox star looks to have an exit route from the club after being frozen out of the first team picture. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories on Thursday, August 24:

Celtic in shock £3.5m transfer link with Rangers ‘target’

As first reported by the Daily Mail, Celtic have launched a £3.5million move for Aris Thessaloniki winger Luis Palma. The Honduran international has been heavily linked with rivals Rangers this summer and was viewed as a potential replacement for Ryan Kent.

However, Celtic are also thought to be looking for a winger themselves following Jota’s move to Saudi Arabia and look to have joined the race for the 23-year old. Other clubs across Europe, including EFL Championship side Watford and Anderlecht of the Belgian Pro League, have also been linked.

Turkish club ‘make contact’ with Rangers outcast