The English winger left Ibrox under freedom of contract and has now been officially unveiled by the Turkish giants.

Former Rangers winger Ryan Kent has completed his free transfer to Fenerbahce - insisting it is an “honour” to be joining the Turkish giants.

The Liverpool academy product, who was one of five players to leave Ibrox following the expiry of his contract at the end of last season, has now secured his next European challenge after putting pen to paper with the Istanbul-based club.

The 26-year-old has agreed a four-year contract and his signing was officially announced by Fenerbahce with a message shared to supporters as he proceeded to congratulate the club on winning the Turkish Cup, courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Istanbul Basaksehir, on Sunday night.

Kent’s five-year spell in Govan came to an end last month. He cost Rangers £7million after initially impressing on loan during the 2018/29 season and would play an integral role in helping the club win their 55th league title - their first in a decade under Steven Gerrard in 2021.

His form dipped over the past 12 months but Kent produced some of his best performances on the European stage during their run to the Europa League Final last year. English Premier League sides Leeds United and Burnley were linked with a move, but Kent has decided his long-term future is abroad with Turkey his next destination.

GlasgowWorld reported last month that Fenerbahce has offered the former England youth international a “bumper” salary after finishing runners-up behind rivals Galatasaray in the Süper Lig last season. Kent will hope he can make an immediate impact when the club enter the UEFA Europa Conference League next term.

Commenting on his move in a video clip posted on the club’s social media channels, the Englishman said: “Hello Fenerbahce fans. This is Ryan Kent. Firstly I would like to congratulate everybody associated with the club for winning the cup.

“It’s an honour to be joining Fenerbahce. After speaking to the club I am aware of the visions and targets for next season and I look forward to helping my team achieve those goals, starting with the Super Cup next month. I am excited to start pre-season, meet my team mates and you fans. Take care.”