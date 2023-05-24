Rangers boss Michael Beale has paid tribute to the five players who will leave the club at the end of the season after a statement on Tuesday confirmed Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor, Scott Arfield and Filip Helander will move on.

The Ibrox club have urged fans to remain in their seats at full-time after tonight’s penultimate Scottish Premiership clash with Hearts in Govan as they prepare to bid an emotional farewell to the quintet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Englishman Beale is leading a major squad overhaul this summer after his side finished the season without silverware and several high-profile departures are part of that clearout, with the futures of Scott Wright, Antonio Colak and Jon McLaughlin also in doubt.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 19: Michael Beale has suggested "a wild goose chase" is going on over speculation on a new goalkeeper for the club as he prepares to welcome a first signing in what will be an extensive summer overhaul. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Speaking to RangersTV as he reflected on each players’ contributions to the club, Beale stated: “It’s a time for the fans to show their appreciation to five players who have given fantastic service to the club. Each of them individually have played a significant part in the journey of this club over the last seven years, while Allan has played over two spells. It’s always sad at this time of the year when players are moving on, but these five players in particular have made fantastic contributions to our football club.”

ALLAN McGREGOR

Veteran goalkeeper McGregor, who was recently inducted into the Gers Hall of Fame, has been awarded with a testimonial against Newcastle United in July.

MB: “He’s had an unbelievable career. He is an Academy player who has come through, took the first-team shirt when he was 20, and he hasn’t looked back. He’s won everything there is to win, playing in finals and he has represented his country. Allan will rightly be known as one of the greatest goalkeepers to play for our club, and one of the greatest in Scottish football history. He will leave us this summer with a lot of pride and fantastic moments in his career.”

ALFREDO MORELOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Colombian striker Morelos has spent six years at Ibrox and became the club’s all-time record European goalscorer when he surpassed Ally McCoist’s goals tally.

MB: “For the outlay that the club originally paid for a striker who was coming in as an unknown, he’s the one player that we inherited in 2018 alongside James Tavernier, whereas everyone else has come in. His contribution has been enormous to the club; his goals, personality and character. He has a very different persona to the one that the media push. He’s the joker and always high on energy and personality, and he’ll have a highlight reel for the ages with some of the goals that he’s scored. When people look back at his Rangers career, they’ll look back very fondly on Alfredo. He’s one that the fans will miss dearly.”

SCOTT ARFIELD

Canadian playmaker and fans favourite Arfield has made a number of crucial goal contributions from midfield over the years both domestically and in European competition.

MB: “(Scott) is an unbelievable person. He is very unique in all of my years in football to come across someone with his energy, personality, and what he gives to his teammates. He has a hugely famous celebration that we will hopefully see one more time in a Rangers shirt. That decision really pulls on the heartstrings, and it took a lot of conversation on both sides about what’s right for Scott and Rangers. We got there in the end, very amicably, and he was fantastic through the whole process.”

RYAN KENT

Advertisement

Advertisement

English winger Kent initially joined the club on loan in 2018 and impressed sufficiently to sign a permanent deal for a £7million fee from Liverpool the following summer. He would go on to play a significant role in the club’s 55th league title triumph in season 2020/21 and during their memorable run to the UEFA Europa League final last term.

MB: “Ryan came in as an unknown, and he was a young player that I knew from Liverpool who had been out on a lot of loans. We brought him in because we knew he could be exciting and take players on. He plays with real energy for the team and has moments of magic. The big thing about Ryan is that he plays for the team, he works very hard in every game.

“He’s had some outstanding moments in big games, both domestically, certainly in Old Firm games, and in Europe. He’s helped take our club back into Europe and become a strong team in European competition. At 26, Ryan needs this opportunity to go play somewhere else and find that motivation and energy again. We wish him really well.”

FILIP HELANDER

Rangers' Filip Helander is not in the club's Europa League squad. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Swedish centre-back Helander has been plagued by injuries over the past 13 months but was previously a consistent presence at the heart of the Rangers defence in the Invincible title-winning season under the leadership of Steven Gerrard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MB: “When Fil arrived at the club, he was a big signing coming out of Serie A. He was a Swedish national team player and we were delighted when he came in. He formed a formidable partnership with Connor Goldson which was the bedrock of the Invincible league winning team.

“He is going to end his time at Rangers with an incredible record in terms of games per wins and losses, and probably one of the most unique records of any player. The last couple of years have been bitterly disappointing for Fil and his young family. Him and his family have really enjoyed their stay in Glasgow and it’s sad to see him leave. He’s at a stage now where he will begin his rehab and we wish Fil well in the future.”

STEVEN DAVIS & FUTURE PLANS

Beale also confirmed that Northern Ireland international Davis, whose contract is also set to expire in the coming weeks, remains in discussion to continue working with the club’s medical staff to support his return to full fitness following a long-term ACL injury sustained in December.

Despite the list of departures, the former QPR manager admits he’s hugely encouraged by the direction of the club with his recruitment plans already in motion. Beale said: “The first thing that I would like to conclude on that is that those players have been fantastic on and off the pitch for this football club. It’s the right moment for the club, albeit with tough decisions to move in a new direction with some players coming in, just like those guys did, who will bring real energy, quality and class.

Advertisement

Advertisement