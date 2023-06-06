The proposed bar is situated just yards away from Ibrox Stadium.

Former Rangers star Scott Arfield has submitted plans to Glasgow City Council to open a new pub within close promixity of Ibrox Stadium.

The recently departed fan favourite has applied for planning permission through Ross Woods Architects to transform two vacant units into a new venue situated just yards from the football ground.

The buildings are located on the corner of Copland Road and Mafekin Street, and the application form states one of the units is a former Ladbrokes store. It also reveals the proposed ‘change of use to the public bar’ would have no cooking facilities on site.

Arfield, who left Rangers at the end of the season following the expiry of his contract after five years at the club, will have to wait until July 31 to hear whether the council will grant or refuse the plans.

Meanwhile, a popular Glasgow city centre Rangers pub have announced plans to hold a Tina Turner tribute night in memory of the ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ who died last month at the age of 83.

Event organisers Oswald’s Bar confirmed the special one-off night will take place on Friday, July 28 with all proceeds raised going to MND charity. Tickets are priced at £10.

A Facebook post published by the venue read: “It’s going to be Simply The Best night. We are delighted to announce our Tina Turner tribute night. Friday, July 28 between 8pm and 12am. A night full of all her classic hits, including, of course, our Rangers anthem.