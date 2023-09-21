‘It’s an unfair result’ - Real Betis boss makes striking key factor claim after Rangers Europa League defeat
The La Liga side were left frustrated after failing to find a way past Gers goalkeeper Jack Butland.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini believes his side’s narrow 1-0 defeat to Rangers was “absolutely unfair” - insisting they deserved more from their trip to Ibrox.
A scrappy yet decisive goal from centre-back Ben Davies ensured the hosts edged out their La Liga opponents to claim a first victory over a Spanish club in European competition for 38 years.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The visitors shaded the first half in Govan, creating several chances but failing to find a way past resolute Gers goalkeeper Jack Butland. And Pellegrini felt the result wasn’t a fair reflection on the game as he highlighted the key factor that left him reeling.
The former Manchester City boss reckons his players were victims of a smash-and-grab goal from a corner, admitting: “I think it’s an unfair result considering what happened on the pitch. I’m very happy with the team’s personality, they went out looking for the game from the start. From a corner, they unbalanced the game.
“I felt we played well. Rangers are a good side, we knew that coming in to the game. We forced their keeper to make saves while (Claudio) Bravo didn’t have much to do.”