Register
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Team news: Rangers starting XI v Real Betis named as 4 changes made
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London

‘It’s an unfair result’ - Real Betis boss makes striking key factor claim after Rangers Europa League defeat

The La Liga side were left frustrated after failing to find a way past Gers goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 21st Sep 2023, 23:26 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 23:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini believes his side’s narrow 1-0 defeat to Rangers was “absolutely unfair” - insisting they deserved more from their trip to Ibrox.

A scrappy yet decisive goal from centre-back Ben Davies ensured the hosts edged out their La Liga opponents to claim a first victory over a Spanish club in European competition for 38 years.

The visitors shaded the first half in Govan, creating several chances but failing to find a way past resolute Gers goalkeeper Jack Butland. And Pellegrini felt the result wasn’t a fair reflection on the game as he highlighted the key factor that left him reeling.

Most Popular

The former Manchester City boss reckons his players were victims of a smash-and-grab goal from a corner, admitting: “I think it’s an unfair result considering what happened on the pitch. I’m very happy with the team’s personality, they went out looking for the game from the start. From a corner, they unbalanced the game.

“I felt we played well. Rangers are a good side, we knew that coming in to the game. We forced their keeper to make saves while (Claudio) Bravo didn’t have much to do.”

Related topics:Europa LeagueBen DaviesIbroxEurope