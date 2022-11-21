‘I’ve been there’ - Pundit has sympathy for Giovanni van Bronckhorst after Rangers sacking.

Rangers are in the hunt for a new manager after sacking Giovanni van Bronckhorst. The Dutchman has lasted just over 12 months in charge at Ibrox.

The Glasgow side are currently 2nd in the Scottish Premiership table and have fallen nine points behind rivals Celtic at the top. In addition, their Champions League campaign this season turned into a disaster and they didn’t pick up a single point.

Graeme Souness, who was in charge of the Gers from 1986 to 1991 after finishing his career at the club, has been speaking about Van Bronckhorst’s exit on talkSPORT and is sympathetic. He has said:

“I’ve been there, it is a difficult job to manage an Old Firm team. You can be second, but playing the best football – but all the spotlight is on you. You get the flak. The knock-on is players don’t deal with that pressure very well.He played there, he knows the pressure, he knows you can’t be second to Celtic.

“I’m never happy managers getting the sack. Just remember, they got to a European final with a tiny, fragmented budget. It shows you how fickle football is. Could easily have won the final, all of a sudden, you’re under pressure. I’m sad for him, but he knows that is the price of the ticket. You just cannot be playing second fiddle.”

Graeme Souness during his time as Newcastle United manager.

Rangers have a big decision to make now and have the next few weeks to weigh up their options as they take a break from the action whilst the World Cup in Qatar is on. They drew 1-1 with St Mirren last time out and that result was met with boos from their travelling supporters that day.