The Rangers No.1 was withdrawn from the warm-up - but fears over a potential injury have been shut down by Clement

Philippe Clement has revealed Jack Butland’s absence from Rangers’ 1-0 Premiership win over Dundee at Ibrox was due to “personal reasons” and not injury-related.

The Englishman was withdrawn from the warm-up and was replaced in the starting line-up by understudy Liam Kelly minutes before kick-off in Govan, with the Gers No.2 registering a clean sheet on his first competitive outing since returning to the club last summer.

Vaclav Cerny netted the only goal of the match within 60 seconds of the restart following a dull first-half in which the woodwork prevented the Light Blues from extending their lead.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement gestures on the touchline during his team's 1-0 Scottish Premiership win over Dundee | Getty Images

But it was Butland’s surprise pre-match omission after being named as a starter on the official team sheet that was the main talking point in the stands amid fears he could be sidelined over the festive period.

Providing an update on Butland’s situation, Clement moved to extinguish supporters concerns over an injury. The Belgian told BBC Sportsound: “People don't need to worry, it was for personal reasons. He will be back for the next game. He probably doesn't want me to tell people (why he was absent).”

Clement was satisfied by his side’s display, insisting they had more than enough opportunities to kill the game and make the scoreline more comfortable.

He added: “We had good chances but you need the second goal to kill the belief of the opponent, that's what we missed today. We had enough opportunities for that.

“The important thing is the three points and it was well deserved. Defensively we did a good job. We always want to give our fans more than 1-0. We want to score three, four. The crossbar didn't help today.”