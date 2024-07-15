Rangers chairman John Bennett, left, is operating without a chief executive after James Bisgrove's departure. | SNS Group

Rangers transfer exits have been mooted.

He's off to Saudi Arabia - but James Bisgrove has been tipped as a Rangers transfer deal make this summer.

The former CEO is coming under heavy fire for his role in the delayed renovation works to Ibrox. He left for the Saudi Pro League’s newly-promoted side, Al Qadsiah, just as the extent of the issues that have forced Rangers to Hampden for the start of this season were emerging.

Boss Philippe Clement on the playing side meanwhile has now said that Rangers have to sell before buying after a fast start brought Jefte, Oscar Cortes, Clinton Nsiala, Liam Kelly, Connor Barron and Hamza Igamane into Ibrox.

Todd Cantwell is one senior star already linked with joining Bisgrove's new club in the money-spinning division, where he is working as CEO. James Tavernier, Cyriel Dessers and Connor Goldson have also been linked to Saudi moves, and former midfielder Derek Ferguson believes a couple of Rangers stars could make a middle-east move off the back of it.

He told Ibrox News: “I don’t know who’s coming in [at CEO], I don’t know the ins and outs but maybe he got wind of what was happening and that’s why he got out the door as quick as he did down to Saudi.

“But he’s in Saudi, maybe he’ll be able to help us in terms of one or two outgoings. Maybe one or two of the boys will be playing their football towards the end of their careers [there]. always looked at it as a player, things that went on upstairs didn't impact me, or certainly not that dressing room that I was in.

“But with this debacle we’re not going to be starting at home because this building work’s not going to be carried out. That’s going to affect the players, that’s for sure, so that could have a big impact. I hope not but time will tell.”