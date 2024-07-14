Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Rangers boss aired some concerns over the club's transfer policy on Saturday.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has claimed mistakes made over the club’s recruitment in recent years have left him with a ‘massive rebuilding job’ at Ibrox.

The former Monaco and Club Brugge boss has already been active in the transfer market this summer as he looks to mount a serious title challenge during his first full campaign in charge after his side fell short last season. Mohamed Diomade has now joined Rangers on a permanent deal as part of the loan agreement that saw him join the club in January and midfielder Connor Barron and goalkeeper Liam Kelly have been brought in from Aberdeen and Motherwell respectively. AC Milan youngster Clinton Nsiala has completed a free transfer move after his contract with the Serie A giants came to an end last month and cash signings came in the form of FAR Rabat forward Hamza Igamane and Fluminense left-back Jefte, with the duo reportedly costing a combined £2.7million.

Of the new additions, only Kelly is over the age of 26, with the other five new faces possessing an average age of just under 21 years old. More experienced signings are desired and Clement has been linked with a move for Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan, who has been told he can leave the La Liga club during the summer transfer window. Rangers were reportedly unsuccessful in an initial loan bid for the 30-year-old last week after making an offer that would have meant the Ibrox club only covered 30 percent of his wages. There have been some links with Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski after the Macedonia international scored 44 goals in 95 appearances after joining the Dons in a £500,000 move from MTK Budapest during the summer of 2022.

However, Clement seemed to suggest he will have to take a more measured approach to recruitment over the remainder of the transfer window as he answered questions from the media in the aftermath of Saturday’s 2-1 friendly defeat against Dutch giants Ajax.

When asked if he had to sell before further new additions could be made, the Belgian boss said: “That’s the reality that the board told me a few months ago. I know this, the recruitment team knows this also. This is the reality of the club. I had other expectations when I came in October, I have to say. But I know the reality now. I am very motivated to build the club and help in that.

“It’s focusing not only on the short term but also on the long term. If I only looked at the short term I would only bring in experienced players who can do the job directly. Mistakes like that have been made too much in the past and at the end you don’t reach your goals. You need a different philosophy and that’s what we are all working towards. This is a massive rebuilding job, it is true.”

Although the comments may well provoke concern from supporters, Clement stressed he was up for the challenge and admitted Rangers already has ‘a big part of his heart’ as he looks to strengthen across a number of levels at the club over the near future.

He said: “Maybe some people would run away from that but, having been seven months in Glasgow, in this city, in the stadium, in the club, I have to say this club already took a big part of my heart in that way. I am really confident that we can work in stability the next months, the next years, that we can make a lot of things better in the club. We have been busy with that also. We have been changing staff in the medical department, in the performance department. It is all over the club that everybody is working really hard to make things better. At the end, it will benefit the cause of growing as a club.”

Rangers are back in action on Saturday when they face Manchester United at Murrayfield.