The summer transfer window is open for business and it’s expected to be a busy one for Celtic and Rangers.

For the reigning Premiership champions, replacing goalkeeper Joe Hart will be at the top of the agenda after the former England international confirmed his retirement. Despite links with several stoppers and reports Kasper Schmeichel is close to a move to join the Hoops, Brendan Rodgers is yet to conclude his first transfer business of the summer.

The same can not be said of Rangers after Philippe Clement boosted his squad with the additions of the likes of Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron, Fluminense left-back Jefte and Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly.

But how does the transfer value of the Celtic and Rangers squads compare to their rivals across the Premiership as we await further transfer business from both clubs? We take a look with the help of TransferMarkt.

1 . Ross County TransferMarkt squad value: £4.37m | SNS Group

2 . St Johnstone TransferMarkt squad value: £4.75m Photo: Sammy Turner - SNS Group

3 . Dundee United TransferMarkt squad value: £4.85m Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

4 . Dundee TransferMarkt squad value: £6.1m | SNS Group