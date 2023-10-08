The managerless Gers moved up to second place in the Scottish Premiership table with an emphatic win in Paisley.

James Tavernier bagged himself a brace in Sunday’s 3-0 Scottish Premiership win over St Mirren - then urged his Rangers team mates to “stand up the badge” after travelling fans continued to vent their fury at recent performances.

Standards had slipped among the Ibrox club in recent weeks following back-to-back defeats to Aberdeen and Aris Limassol, with Michael Beale losing his job as a result last weekend.

Furious supporters have aimed intense criticism at certain players and their frustration was felt once more in Paisley when a banner was unveiled in the away end at the SMiSA Stadium this afternoon.

It read: “Heartless. Passionless. Leaderless. Not fit to wear our colours.”

The on-field response was fairly impressive with the Gers running out 3-0 winners over ten-man Buddies, with skipper Tavernier grabbing the limelight. The full-back slotted home a trademark spot-kick in the first-half before unleashing a vicious long-range strike into the top corner of the net in stoppage time.

Tavernier insists he understands fans’ frustration after he was asked for his thoughts on the banner post-match. Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: “I didn’t see it to be fair. Obviously the fans are frustrated and I can understand. It’s down to us to wear the shirt with pride and give them the results that they want.

“We never go out to lose a game but we know our performances have not been great. I’ve got full belief and we’ve got great character in that dressing room. It’s us about us standing up the badge.”

On the importance of bouncing back to winning ways after taking his tally to 66 top-flight goals, Tavernier admitted: “It was obviously needed. We had to respond after a couple of bad performances.