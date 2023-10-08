The former Rangers striker accused players of not fighting or showing any passion for interim boss Steven Davis in the loss to Aris Limassol.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kenny Miller admits he didn’t see enough fight or passion from Rangers during Thursday’s Europa League defeat to Aris Limassol, insisting the jersey has become “too heavy” for some players.

The Ibrox side slumped to a laborious 2-1 defeat to the Cypriot minnows in caretaker boss Steven Davis’ first match in charge of first-team affairs following the sacking of Michael Beale last weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And former Gers striker claims the team were missing several key characteristics and looked as though they didn’t fighting for the badge. Miller feels the players let his old team mate down massively.

Rangers' interim head coach Steven Davis watches on during the 2-1 defeat by Aris Limassol.

He wrote in the Sunday Mail: “Being Rangers manager should be the biggest honour of your life. But I actually felt sorry for my old team-mate Steven Davis on Thursday night. What I expected to see from the players in Cyprus was an ADDED effort for Davo. After all, some of them played with him.

“The rest know him. He’s been in and around the place, ironically, trying to get himself back fit to help them on the pitch. They said before the game against Aris Limassol that they’ve got great respect for him as a club legend and incredible footballer.

“So I thought the players would have shown a bit of pride for him and also themselves. I expected to see desire and passion. That might sound like dinosaur language now and old school. But there’s still a lot of value in things like running about and tackling. It’s about showing you care for the badge you’re wearing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Those things matter to me. And it gets to me when I don’t see it - because as a player, that’s what I displayed. Whether I was good, bad or indifferent, irrespective of what club I was at, I always felt I was giving a lot to the team. I was lucky to play in some top teams with great players. And I always felt I gave my all for the cause.

“On Thursday night with Davo at the helm, I though that was the least the players would give for him, but I just didn’t see it. Let’s be honest, Aris aren’t a great team. They’re no European super-power. They aren’t a big club in Cyprus. So it was a chance to salvage something for the club, while giving Davo a performance to be proud of in the dug-out.

“But a lot of the characteristics I’ve spoken about were missing. And that’s before you ever start talking about quality. When you’re bereft of confidence, it’s not easy to play well. But the other stuff? That should be a given.

“There’s a phrase that’s used a lot around Rangers - about the jersey being too heavy for some players. I believe there’s a lot of substance to that. And at this moment, it’s looking a bit too heavy for a lot of players in that dressing room.

Advertisement

Advertisement