Supporters made their feeling known as they unfurled a clear message to their team against the Buddies.

Rangers fans have sent a strongly-worded message to their underperforming team with a banner display during Sunday’s Scottish Premiership clash against St Mirren.

The Ibrox side failed to show a reaction following their 3-1 defeat at home to Aberdeen last weekend in the Europa League on Thursday night, losing to Cypriot champions Aris Limassol 2-1.

And supporters have made their feelings clear by taking the opportunity to show those wearing the royal blue shirt they have not been up to scratch so far.

A banner unfurled in the away end at the SMiSA Stadium in Paisley during the first-half read: “Heartless. Passionless. Leaderless. Not fit to wear our colours.”

The banner prompted mixed views from some sections of the Gers support, with one commenting: “That sign is embarrassing. It’s not like everyone doesn’t already know how the fans feel. Why then have that showing when they are playing, not exactly going to inspire anything is it?”

A second person wrote: “Disgraceful in my opinion. I get the fans pay there money and expressing there opinion but that’s too far. I don’t see how this helps the players out there. I think they may be trying to force players out. More respect should be shown in my opinion.”