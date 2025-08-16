The striker is still without a club after leaving Leicester City, with Rangers and Celtic suggested as options.

A Celtic move for Jamie Vardy has been handed fresh backing - and a switch to Rangers shouldn’t be out the question either.

With 145 goals at Premier League level, the former England international’s pedigree is unquestioned after an iconic stint with Leicester City where he miraculously won the title. He has moved on from the Foxes and has been linked with a host of clubs all summer, with speculation persisting over whether Rangers or Celtic could provide him a new home.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers worked with the 38-year-old who will turn 39 during the season while he was in charge at the King Power Stadium. Rangers head coach Russell Martin will also be well aware of Vardy’s exploits having managed Southampton, Swansea City and MK Dons, sparking debate on Go Radio. The topic of Vardy’s future was put to Ibrox hero Craig Moore, and whether or not Scotland could come next.

Jamie Vardy to Rangers or Celtic transfer verdict

Host Paul Cooney asked: “A few weeks ago, people were saying Vardy for Rangers but there's the connection, Craig as you well know, with Brendan Rodgers. Would this not be the kind of signing... he scored in his last game at Leicester, didn't he? He got a goal, and that's just a few months ago in the Premier League. Could you see this happen?”

Moore responded: “Yeah, why not? I mean, look, what I would say is the link is Brendan, of course. It's a great attraction, playing in a packed house and that is also a tick. Vardy didn't look as if he'd slowed down last season.

“You know, he's still got that energy, he's still running the channels, he's still scoring important goals. He will still have plenty of choice as well, Paul, that's the thing, you know, and so I guess...you can see the link, for sure.”

Why Jamie Vardy to Rangers or Celtic might not work

Journalist Mark Guidi was also on the panel and added that while moves to either aren’t impossible, his willingness to play the pantomime villain could be a distraction: “He has s been linked with Celtic Rangers all summer, most so probably Rangers, I think. Generally no idea if it is credible or not.

“However, I think that would give him a new lease of life. I think he would like, yeah, beauty, up the road. You have a chance to go and win things again, chance to be involved in European football, playing in front of whether it's 50,000 or 60,000.

“I can see him scoring a lot of goals, but you asked me about this before, and I think if I'm Brendan Rodgers or Russell Martin, if I'm just getting Jamie Vardy, for me, it's a no brainer on a free transfer for a year. However, you're not just bringing Jamie Vardy, you're bringing everything else that comes with him to town and that could be too big a distraction, the entourage.”