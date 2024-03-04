Presenter Jeff Stelling

Jeff Stelling has made a Rangers and Celtic prediction for the next time the Glasgow rivals come to blows.

Scottish football was on the talkSPORT breakfast show mention with the legendary sports broadcaster and Rangers icon Ally McCoist. It was a dramatic weekend, which kicked off with Motherwell stunning the Light Blues at Ibrox.

Sitting two points clear of Celtic heading into the match, the Hoops had a chance to go top with a win at Tynecastle against Hearts. Brendan Rodgers' side also couldn't find a way to victory as Steven Naismith's side prevailed.

Now McCoist and Stelling have gone back and forth over the pair, with Stelling making one thing apparent.

Stelling: “Who’s favourites now, Ally?”

McCoist: “Oh dear me. Dear me. It’s the flip of a coin at this moment in time. The two Old Firm games will be absolutely massive. But both sides at the weekend toiled. Really toiled. So it’s a tough one but at least we’ve got a race.”

Stelling: “Well, those Old Firm games they are going to be so dramatic. So much at stake. I’m going to take some odds about red cards, please, in those games.”

McCoist: “Do you know something, back in the day it could be almost guaranteed but the last couple have been actually quite tame.”

Stelling: “I bet these are not going to be tame.”