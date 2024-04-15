Jeff Stelling gives Celtic title race nod in Rangers debate as he makes one thing clear about Ibrox chances
Jeff Stelling has handed Celtic a title nod as they gain an advantage over Rangers in the Premiership.
A 3-0 Hoops win over St Mirren coincided with a shock 3-2 defeat for Rangers against Ross County. The Light Blues now cannot go top of the league if they win their game in hand against Dundee, with Celtic holding a four-point gap.
Stelling usually hosts the talkSPORT breakfast show with Rangers icon Ally McCoist, but the former striker was not present for Monday’s instalment and instead it was Andy Townsend. A Rangers and Celtic title debate broke out regardless as Stelling addressed McCoist’ absence, while also giving the current champions the incentive after a hard to stomach Ibrox blow.
Stelling: “A lot of you are asking where Ally McCoist is this morning. Well, Ross County 3 Rangers 2 explains everything. Ross County play in Dingwall by the way. Population 5,500 and they have never, ever, ever beaten Rangers."
Townsend: "They were one down as well."
Stelling: "Yeah, they went one down as well and it's a body blow as far as Rangers' title hopes are concerned."
Townsend: "They can still do it though."
Stelling: "Of course they can. They're four points adrift but still have a game in hand and still have Celtic to play as well. But they've lost half-a-dozen- times this season, not just to Ross County, but to Motherwell, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock as well. So it's not been a vintage season, even though they are in the title race."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.