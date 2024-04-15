Jeff Stelling gives Celtic title race nod in Rangers debate as he makes one thing clear about Ibrox chances

The famous broadcaster has had his say on the title race between Rangers and Celtic.
By Ben Banks
Published 15th Apr 2024, 13:00 BST
Jeff Stelling has handed Celtic a title nod as they gain an advantage over Rangers in the Premiership.

A 3-0 Hoops win over St Mirren coincided with a shock 3-2 defeat for Rangers against Ross County. The Light Blues now cannot go top of the league if they win their game in hand against Dundee, with Celtic holding a four-point gap.

Stelling usually hosts the talkSPORT breakfast show with Rangers icon Ally McCoist, but the former striker was not present for Monday’s instalment and instead it was Andy Townsend. A Rangers and Celtic title debate broke out regardless as Stelling addressed McCoist’ absence, while also giving the current champions the incentive after a hard to stomach Ibrox blow.

Stelling: “A lot of you are asking where Ally McCoist is this morning. Well, Ross County 3 Rangers 2 explains everything. Ross County play in Dingwall by the way. Population 5,500 and they have never, ever, ever beaten Rangers."

Townsend: "They were one down as well."

Stelling: "Yeah, they went one down as well and it's a body blow as far as Rangers' title hopes are concerned."

Townsend: "They can still do it though."

Stelling: "Of course they can. They're four points adrift but still have a game in hand and still have Celtic to play as well. But they've lost half-a-dozen- times this season, not just to Ross County, but to Motherwell, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock as well. So it's not been a vintage season, even though they are in the title race."

