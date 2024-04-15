Rangers and Celtic are going head to head.

Jeff Stelling has handed Celtic a title nod as they gain an advantage over Rangers in the Premiership.

A 3-0 Hoops win over St Mirren coincided with a shock 3-2 defeat for Rangers against Ross County. The Light Blues now cannot go top of the league if they win their game in hand against Dundee, with Celtic holding a four-point gap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stelling usually hosts the talkSPORT breakfast show with Rangers icon Ally McCoist, but the former striker was not present for Monday’s instalment and instead it was Andy Townsend. A Rangers and Celtic title debate broke out regardless as Stelling addressed McCoist’ absence, while also giving the current champions the incentive after a hard to stomach Ibrox blow.

Stelling: “A lot of you are asking where Ally McCoist is this morning. Well, Ross County 3 Rangers 2 explains everything. Ross County play in Dingwall by the way. Population 5,500 and they have never, ever, ever beaten Rangers."

Townsend: "They were one down as well."

Stelling: "Yeah, they went one down as well and it's a body blow as far as Rangers' title hopes are concerned."

Townsend: "They can still do it though."