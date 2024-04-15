Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers lost their grip on the Scottish Premiership title race as they fell to a shock 3-2 defeat at the hands of relegation strugglers Ross County.

Don Cowie’s side produced a stunning attacking performance as Philippe Clement’s men suffered just their fourth defeat in all competitions since his arrival. Overall, Ross County’s xG value of 2.96 was by far the highest any team has had against the Ibrox side this season, while it is also the most xG Rangers have conceded in a game since Opta began recording data in 2019/20.

Elsewhere, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers claims we have now entered the stage of the season where his team ‘come alive’ after they move four points clear of the title race with a 3-0 triumph over St Mirren.

Results at the weekend leave Celtic firmly in the title race, although Rangers will have the perfect chance to re-apply the pressure when they travel to Dundee in their game in hand on Wednesday.

Ahead of an action-packed weekend of Scottish Premiership action we take a look at the biggest headlines surrounding both clubs.

Ex-Celtic star reflects on ‘very, very difficult time in Scotland’ as he fires in his first goal for new club

Former Celtic star Liel Abada has shown signs of returning to his best form by scoring his first ever goal in the MLS.

The Israeli winger helped Charlotte FC to a 3-2 win over Toronto and was named man of the match for his new club in just his third appearance for the North Carolina outfit, who are managed by former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith.

It was his first goal since scoring for the Hoops at Pittodrie in a 3-1 win back in August against Aberdeen. The winger played just nine league games for Celtic before his departure in January.

After the game the 22-year-old expressed his delight to be on the scoresheet and claimed that the last few months of his career were challenging. He told Scottish Sun reporters: "I have been waiting for this goal for a very long time. I had a very, very difficult time in Scotland, now I'm happy and I just wanted to enjoy it.

"We are happy with the three points which are the most important.”

"I am very pleased that I scored. Now my aim is to score more goals here.

"We have some very good players in attack, there is good chemistry between us. We work hard and know what we have to do. The coaching team here teaches us a lot."

Forgotten Rangers forward equals 40-year club record

Rangers loanee Sam Lammers has continued his red-hot vein of form for FC Utrecht by equalling a club record which stretches back 40 years.

The Ibrox forward - who moved to the Eredivisie club in a January loan move until the end of the season - bagged his seventh goal in six appearances - making him just the second player in the club’s history to score in six consecutive league matches after Michel Beukers in 1984.

The striker struggled at Rangers in the first half of the season as he scored just twice in 31 matches in all competitions before being shipped out on loan and flourishing back in his homeland.

The 26-year-old’s stock will have risen as a result of his recent performances and Utrecht boss Ron Jans has hinted that the club may try to retain his services beyond the summer.

Jans told The Herald: “I hope Sam stays with us next season too, maybe on loan again.

"From day one, everyone here knew he would be an asset to the club and that's exactly what he has been. He plays good football well and works hard.

"What happens next depends on a number of things. But he knows if he wants to play every week and be appreciated he should stay here.

"Suppose he now goes back and ends up on the bench at Rangers, or elsewhere else where he has to adapt again.