A decision will be made on whether Dens Park can host Dundee v Rangers on Tuesday. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

Rangers’ twice-postponed Scottish Premiership clash with Dundee will reportedly be switched to St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park on Wednesday - if Dens Park fails another pitch inspection on Tuesday morning.

The encounter has been called off on two separate occasions within a matter of weeks due to a waterlogged playing surface and that has led the Dark Blues to face a huge amount criticism for seeing FIVE games postponed this season, with the club now facing SPFL disciplinary action.

And according to The Courier, McDiarmid Park is the back-up venue option that will stage the fixture if their Tayside rivals are unable to get the match on. The report also adds that Dundee have held talks with other club over the last couple of days, but have reached an agreement with St Johnstone to play the final outstanding top-flight game before the split with fans present in the stadium should that be required.

Dundee secured the last top-six spot on Saturday following a goalless draw with Aberdeen at Pittodrie, but this match could have a huge significance in terms of the title race with Rangers currently locked in a battle with arch rivals Celtic to clinch the silverware.

Dundee’s ongoing drainage problems led the Ibrox side to accuse their counterparts of “negligence and unprofessionalism” in a firmly-worded statement last weekend. However, they have refused to be drawn into a war of words with the Light Blues.

Dees club secretary Eric Drysdale pointed to the impact of “climate change” as the reason behind their unfortunate luck with home fixture postponements. Speaking to Sky Sports News, he said: “I can understand that people are annoyed and are looking at this as being Dundee’s fault.

