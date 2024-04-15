Dundee vs Rangers Plan B option emerges as 'agreement reached' with fellow Premiership side to host fixture
Rangers’ twice-postponed Scottish Premiership clash with Dundee will reportedly be switched to St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park on Wednesday - if Dens Park fails another pitch inspection on Tuesday morning.
The encounter has been called off on two separate occasions within a matter of weeks due to a waterlogged playing surface and that has led the Dark Blues to face a huge amount criticism for seeing FIVE games postponed this season, with the club now facing SPFL disciplinary action.
And according to The Courier, McDiarmid Park is the back-up venue option that will stage the fixture if their Tayside rivals are unable to get the match on. The report also adds that Dundee have held talks with other club over the last couple of days, but have reached an agreement with St Johnstone to play the final outstanding top-flight game before the split with fans present in the stadium should that be required.
Dundee secured the last top-six spot on Saturday following a goalless draw with Aberdeen at Pittodrie, but this match could have a huge significance in terms of the title race with Rangers currently locked in a battle with arch rivals Celtic to clinch the silverware.
Dundee’s ongoing drainage problems led the Ibrox side to accuse their counterparts of “negligence and unprofessionalism” in a firmly-worded statement last weekend. However, they have refused to be drawn into a war of words with the Light Blues.
Dees club secretary Eric Drysdale pointed to the impact of “climate change” as the reason behind their unfortunate luck with home fixture postponements. Speaking to Sky Sports News, he said: “I can understand that people are annoyed and are looking at this as being Dundee’s fault.
“What I would say is that, from the research that we’ve done in the last few days, we note that this year’s rainfall is 35 per cent higher than the last 10 years’ average. That shows the effects that climate change is having on it and it appears we need to urgently do more work on the Dens Park pitch and we are absolutely up for doing that in the summer.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.