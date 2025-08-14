Rangers enter transfer race with Championship clubs to sign MLS ace

With just over a fortnight until the transfer window closes, Russell Martin still has plenty of time to bolster his squad. Following the 49ers takeover, the Rangers manager has a lot more resources at his disposal in regards to making signings.

Martin has made numerous signings already since he took over as the gaffer last month, however after a poor start to the season, it’s clear that the club need more additions. Rangers found out last night that they would be facing experienced European outfit, Club Brugge in their Champions League play off qualifier, therefore Martin may need to act fast if he wants reinforcements.

Rangers have many areas they need to strengthen, therefore Martin has turned his attention to the MLS, where a versatile young prospect has caught his eye, however Rangers aren’t the only club in the hunt.

Rangers in race to sign Justin Haak

According to Football Insider, American defensive midfielder, Justin Haak is likely to be moving to the UK this summer, with interest from a number of Championship clubs, and now Rangers.

Haak currently plays for New York City, making 24 appearances last season and registering four assists. Football Insider says: “Haak is attracting interest from Rangers and a number of Championship clubs.

“The USA Under 20 international, who hails from Brooklyn, can play as a defensive midfielder or at centre back and has impressed club analysts with his statistics.”

Haak has been praised for his versatility, which may be why he is sought after by so many clubs. In a Rangers team lacking in depth, a player who is comfortable in multiple positions would be a useful weapon in the arsenal for the manager.

Martin’s transfers been hit and miss thus far

Of the multiple arrivals at Rangers this summer, only a few have made their mark on the first team. Lyall Cameron, Djeidi Gassama and Oliver Antman are the only summer signings to have really made an impact on the team. Joe Rothwell, who The Gers signed from Leeds United also looks to have cemented his place in the team.

On loan signing from Wolves, Nasser Djiga looked impressive in his first few games but a recent error of judgement meant he was sent off against Dundee and will now miss some important upcoming matches. Max Aarons has shown glimpses of quality but hasn’t looked at ease in the Martin system so far.

Thelo Aasgaard’s £3m pricetag meant there was an air of expectation around him, however an early injury has meant the Norwegian is yet to have his first start. The same goes for Spurs loan signing, Mikey Moore, who is likely to feature at the weekend since he has now turned 18 and has international clearance.

With the amount of signings Rangers have made, not all of them were ever going to hit the ground running straight away, but recent results show that the Govan side need more additions, and fast.

