The much-loved kit man was a constant presence at Ibrox and gained cult hero status among the club’s fan base.

Rangers have shared an heartfelt tribute in memory of legendary kit man Jimmy Bell - 12 months on from his sad passing at the age of 69.

Bell served the Ibrox club for over 40 years. A former employee of Parks’ of Hamilton, he initially drove the Rangers team buses to matches across the country, before moving on to his role as first-team kit man.

The news of one of the club’s most cherished heroes sad passing came just 24 hours after returning from the Europa League final last season as the club faced Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville. He left a lasting impression on everyone who had had the privilege of knowing him.

A mourner holds the order of service during the funeral of Rangers kit man Jimmy Bell

Rangers have marked the one-year anniversary by posting an emotional video of Bell’s highlights during his time at the club. It read: ‘Jimmy Bell. A true Ranger. Simply The Best’ accompanied by the hashtag #AlwaysRemembered.

Fans were quick to pay their respects. One wrote: “He was not only a Kit man he showed the modern day players what it meant to play for this fantastic club. A second posted: “This man truly deserves a Hall of Fame place” while a third tweeted: “Such a lovely video. Rest Easy Jimmy. Sadly missed.”

A fourth added: “Now that’s what you call a proper Rangers Legend. All gave some and some gave all,” and a fifth posted: “One of our own. He knew better days would come, and he’ll have been more chuffed than anybody to have seen 55 come home.”

Who is Jimmy Bell?

Jimmy Bell was part of the Glasgow Rangers set up for three decades, and was a key figure during some of the best moments in the club’s most recent history. He had a strong presence within the dressing room, and was even referred to as ‘the boss’ by former manager Steven Gerrard. Bell gained cult status among the Gers support.

What did Rangers manager Michael Beale say in tribute?

Michael Beale honoured Bell as a “father figure” of the club’s training ground before his passing last year. Upon returning to Govan as manager, the Englishman admitted he missed the presence of kitman.

Speaking in an interview on Rangers TV, Beale said: “No-one had really changed, but we had lost two people. We had lost Jimmy Bell obviously which was a really difficult thing for everyone because he was a father figure of the training ground. And we lost Doc Waller, who was also a father figure at the training ground.

“Coming back, I felt the weight of those two guys not being there. That was nothing against the boys in those roles now, they are doing a fantastic job. But they were the two older gentlemen, and because I’m slightly younger I like the grey hair around me.

“Neil Banfield coming in has given me grey hair around me as well. Obviously I came back without five really close friends that I’ve worked with here before, so that was a bit different.”

