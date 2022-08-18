An entertaining first-leg saw both sides settle for a 2-2 draw to leave the tie perfectly poised.

PSV star Joey Veerman has admitted Rangers fans “hurt his ears” during Tuesday night’s Champions League play-off first-leg qualifier before insisting the tie should already be over.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side drew 2-2 with the Eredivisie club at Ibrox to leave the tie on a knife-edge ahead of next week’s return leg in the Netherlands.

Veerman, a former Gers target under previous boss Steven Gerrard last year, was disappointed at his side’s lack of cutting edge for failing to take a lead back to Eindhoven but is confident they will finish the job.

Despite voicing his frustration at the result, the 23-year-old attacking midfielder claimed he was impressed with the deafening noise generated from the packed stands inside the stadium.

He admitted: “If think if you look at the chances we had we should have won the game, so that hurts a bit.

“We will take a good result with us, but I have the feeling that if we had taken our chances in Glasgow the tie would already have been over.

“I enjoyed the atmosphere and the exprience of playing at Ibrox. It hurt my ears when they all started shouting!

“But I warn Rangers that our supporters will be just as loud next week, 100 per cent.

“We had Rangers under pressure in the second half and they didn’t know what to do with us. But I also admit in the first half we had a lot of trouble in midfield. Next week, we will get them.”

PSV's Cody Gakpo (centre) at full time during a UEFA Champions League Play-Off Round match between Rangers and PSV Eindhoven at Ibrox Stadium, on August 16, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Veerman’s stance on the tie is echoed by PSV legend Willy van de Kerkhof, who has played down Rangers chances of qualifying for the group stages of the competition.

van de Kerkhof reckons the Scottish giants will struggle to cope with his old team at the Philips Stadion on Wednesday.

He stated: “Let’s be honest, this is not a team that are going to keep us out of the Champions League.”