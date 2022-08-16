The club’s all-time record goal scorer believes Joey Veerman is the man to watch out for at Ibrox.

The Light Blues survived a scare to eventually overcome Belgian outfit Union Saint-Gilloise in the previous qualfiying round and Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side will know they face another step up against the Dutch club this evening.

In-form PSV striker Cody Gakpo has been strongly linked with a move to Premier League giants Manchester United, while former Barcelona frontman Luuk de Jong and ex-Ibrox target Joey Veerman offer further attacking options for manager Ruud van Nistelrooy.

McCoist is concerned about the wealth of talent that the Eredivisie side posses among their ranks - including three players Rangers have previously been linked with - but urged the Gers squad to produce another stirring European display.

Speaking on the talkSPORT breakfast show, McCoist said: “It will be difficult, I’ll tell you that right now. It was a great result last week against the Belgians, however, it’s a completely different entity tonight.

“PSV are a team of far better quality, no doubt about it. They’ve got good players - Gakpo is obviously interesting Manchester United.

“A player that concerns or worries me a little bit is Joey Veerman who was at Heerenveen and Rangers were interested in and tried to sign him last summer.

“He went to PSV, and I fancy him. I think he’s a very good player. He scored at the weekend and scored against Monaco (in the previous round).

Former Rangers transfer target Joey Veerman, pictured arriving in Scotland yesterday, is in good goalscoring form for PSV.

“It’s a far tougher game for us but listen if we go out and play at home the way that, particularly, we’ve done recently in Europe then we’ll have a chance.

“I would be honest with you, I’d have PSV as slight favourites for the tie but anything can happen.”