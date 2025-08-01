John Lundstram has signed for Hull City on loan until the end of the new season.

Former Rangers midfielder John Lundstram has made a temporary move to Hull City following a rocky first season away from Ibrox.

After three years in Govan, the 31-year-old left the club as a free agent last summer and eventually signed for Turkish side Trabzonspor. However, his first campaign in the Süper Lig hasn’t been straightforward and Lundstram has come under quite the rain of criticism since his arrival.

Despite making 32 league appearances, the midfielder came under fire as Trabzonspor struggled in the division. The Trabzon side finished sixth in the Süper Lig standings last season, their joint-lowest result since the 2015/16 campaign.

John Lundstram criticised at Trabzonspor

Last November, Turkish legend and TV pundit Sergen Yalçın did not mince his words when it came to his review of Lundstram.

“Trabzonspor has a player John Lundstram. He is a flat midfielder who offers absolutely nothing. He's not alone because they have many players like that,” he said (via Record Sport)

“He does not provide any contribution to the team, he does not make any difference to the team at all. He is not good enough for Trabzonspor. This is a team who were supposed to be going for the title. They are full of players who are not good enough to do that.”

Now, Lundstram has returned to England on a loan deal with Hull City ahead of the upcoming EFL Championship season.

John Lundstram signs for Hull City on loan

The former Everton and Sheffield United man is back on English soil as Hull City vie for a much better season than last time out.

Despite the Tigers challenging for a place in the promotion play-offs during the 2023/24 season, last campaign was a nose dive from those standards. Hull struggled at the bottom of the Championship table and managed to cling on to their survival on goal difference alone.

Their fight went right down to the wire as a final day draw proved to be enough to stay up. Now, Hull are looking for a much more positive season and have added Lundstram to their new recruits as they bolster their squad.

“I’m happy to finally be here. It took a little bit of time to get sorted but I’m delighted to get it over the line. I’m happy to get back home with my family and be playing in the Championship again. It’s lit a fire in my belly and I’m excited to get going back in England,” Lundstram told the club website.

“The manager was familiar with me from last season and eager to get me in, which was massive to see how much he wanted me. Hopefully, I can repay him and bring the performances he hopes I can.

“The impression the manager has given me, the way John [Egan] spoke about the team and how the manager wants to play has really ignited something in me.

“I hope I can help the team with my experience and leadership. I can run, tackle, pass, play as an eight or a six. I’m a hard-working player and I’ll give my all.”