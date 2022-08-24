Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers midfielder John Lundstram has had his red card against Hibernian overturned after a successful appeal.

The 28-year-old was controversially sent off for a cynical challenge on Martin Boyle as he looked to spark a counter-attack during last Saturday’s Premiership clash at Easter Road.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Referee Willie Collum instantly brandished a straight red for serious foul play, despite only deeming a similar challenge made earlier in the match by Hibs player Jake Doyle-Hayes of a yellow.

Rangers' John Lundstram was shown a straight red card for this tackle on Hibs' Martin Boyle by referee Willie Collum.

Lundstram’s dismissal prompted angry protests from his team-mates, with Gers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst stating after the game that the club would appeal the decision.

That was submitted earlier this week on “wrongful dismissal” grounds with a fast track disciplinary hearing set to review Lundstram’s case.

The Scottish FA have now confirmed the panel has downgraded the red card to a caution, leaving the player free to start against Ross County this weekend with his suspension cleared.

The hearing concluded that Lundstram ‘recklessly attempted to trip or attempt to trip an opponent’, which is deemed a yellow card under cautionable offence 1B1.

Meanwhile, Rangers supporters have earned specific praise for their backing of the team in UEFA’s technical report on the Europa League.

The Ibrox side progressed to the final of the competition in Seville last season where they suffered shoot-out heartache on penalties to Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

A key aspect of the club’s run to the final was their oustanding home form as they defeated the likes of Braga, RB Leipzig and Red Star Belgrade and held Borussia Dortmund to a draw.

Ligue 1 outfit Lyon (Europa League group stage) and Swedish side Malmo (Champions League qualifying) were the only sides to taste victory in Govan.

The report read: “Although impossible to quantify in terms of influence as a result, it looks like the return of fans after two seasons overshadowed by pandemic-enforced restrictions gave home teams a boost.

'Make Us Dream': Rangers fans' tifo display before the Europa League Quarter Final 2nd Leg with SC Braga. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“The two finalists were perhaps the finest examples of fan power, where their 12th man in the stands encouraged, urged and inspired them to overcome the odds and produce match-winning performances.

“Ibrox Stadium was also the scene of some spirited second-leg performances which carried Rangers through to the final.