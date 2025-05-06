Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers have already issued a statement against the ultras group after Sunday’s match vs Celtic.

First Minister John Swinney has put the onus on Rangers to sort any issues regarding the Union Bears.

Club officials slammed the group’s latest tifo ahead of Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Celtic as ‘unacceptable.’ The huge display spanned the whole length of the Copland Stand and depicted club hero Graeme Souness with a shotgun, inspired by a photograph of the former Rangers captain and manager prior to 1982’s World Cup.

It read "Take aim against the rebel scum” and a fan also launched a glass bottle onto the park during the game. SNP leader Swinney has weighed in, blasting the banner but insisting that it is on Rangers to try and sort the issue.

John Swinney reacts to Rangers tifo

He told the Scottish Sun: "[Commitment to tackling this] has to be followed by the clubs involved. If there are issues that require the involvement of the police then the police have to be involved in these issues. Obviously there was a banner displayed which was unacceptable at the weekend.

"These issues have to be addressed by the clubs themselves but also by the police if they judge it appropriate to do so. And that judgement fundamentally rests with the police in that respect. I don’t think that was an appropriate image. But it’s for the club to reflect on that issue, to address any issues and for the police to make their judgment about that matter as well."

A club statement read: "Rangers Football Club condemns the actions of the individual who threw a bottle during today’s match. This behaviour has no place at our stadium. Steps have already been taken to identify the person responsible, and the club will take the strongest possible action once their identity is confirmed. We also acknowledge that the tifo displayed prior to kick-off crossed a line and was unacceptable."

Union Bear warning

Rangers have already issued a stern warning to the group after season ticket renewals for the 2025/26 campaign got underway. The club were recently fined by UEFA and issued with a potential partial stadium ban for a "racist/discriminatory" banner during their Europa League last 16 tie against Fenerbahce.

A statement read: "Ibrox is known as one of sport’s most famous arenas, with the atmosphere generated inside our home being the envy of clubs across the globe. To further enhance that wonderful atmosphere, since the beginning of the 2024/25 season, Rangers has provided a dedicated singing section located in the Copland Front at the traditional ‘Rangers end’ of Ibrox Stadium, and the noise and colour generated there can only be of benefit to Rangers teams into the future.

"Rangers remains committed to providing a singing section in the Copland Front for the forthcoming 2025/26 season. However, the singing section also presents the club with heightened security, safety and regulatory concerns. The issues of concern impact the match going experience for other supporters and have financial and reputational consequences for the club. Accordingly, for the remainder of this season (2024/25), the club will be monitoring the operation of the singing section and the behaviours of groups and individuals who frequent it.

"If the issues of concern continue, the club may reluctantly conclude that it is necessary to withdraw the singing section for season 2025/26 for certain matches or indefinitely if deemed necessary for the safety of our supporters and/or for the benefit of the club. Should this occur, Rangers will be in touch with affected season ticket holders to communicate what (if any) further action will be taken in accordance with section 8 of its Season Ticket Terms and Conditions.

"The club also reserves the right, if the issues persist, to add a surcharge to the singing section to cover the additional costs incurred by the club resulting from these issues, including in the case of serious and/or persistent failure to adhere to the club’s Ground Regulations and/or the club’s Season Ticket Terms and Conditions and /or any code of conduct (as mentioned below).

"Rangers has engaged with some constituents of the singing section on its operation and will consult with others in due course. All supporters located in the singing section will be invited to collaborate on a code of conduct for the area to be introduced for the new season. The club would also like to remind supporters of the importance of upholding the same behavioural standards expected of Rangers supporters at Ibrox in attending away matches, both domestically and in Europe.

"The club’s strongest asset is its supporters, and the noise and colour provided by the singing section is hugely appreciated by everyone at the club. However, that backing cannot bring the name of Rangers into any further disrepute, nor compromise spectator safety within Ibrox and the club shall take action it deems necessary to prevent any harm that may be caused."