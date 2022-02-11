The Light Blues are on the road to Galabank this weekend to face the League Two minnows in the Scottish Cup

Jon McLaughlin has set his sights on becoming Rangers first-choice goalkeeper but admits he would be delighted to see Allan McGregor extend his playing career beyond the end of the season.

Former Hearts and Sunderland shot-stopper McLaughlin has spent the majority of his Light Blues career so far as understudy to the 40-year-old veteran in recent seasons.

However, with McGregor entering the final months of his contract at Ibrox, McLaughlin has been tipped to succeed him between the sticks from the start of next season if the Gers No.1 decides to hang up the gloves.

Rangers goalkeepers Jon McLaughlin and Allan McGregor are both on deals which expire at he end of the season. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The twice-capped Scotland internationalist has made just 10 appearances so far this campaign but put pen to paper on a new deal last month.

He reckons McGregor is still good enough to plan on for as long as he wants, despite making a number of well-publicised mistakes this season.

McLaughlin said: “Allan could go on forever if he wanted to! I would be delighted if he continues after this season.

“My aim is of course to become a first-team regular at the club, as it is for everyone here. For me, it’s all about working at this football club and contributing my ability to the wider cause.

“Allan is a fantastic goalkeeper and great to work with. I fully respect the manager’s decision to pick the squad he wants.

“I have to be ready to make my chances. It’s important I perform to a similarly high level to Allan for an opportunity I am given.”

Rangers make the trip to Dumfriesshire on Saturday evening to face League Two side Annan Athletic in the Scottish Cup.

Rangers' Jon McLaughlin has signed a new contract. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men are strong favourites to book their place in the quarter-finals of the competition but McLaughlin insists Annan will get their full respect.

The Dutch boss is expected to rotate his squad with players lacking in game time such as on loan Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey likely to feature.

McLaughlin added: “Every game we go into we want to win, we approach everything in the same way.

“We will give Annan our full respect and be fully prepared. Our full focus is on the result tomorrow.

“As is always the case we focus on ourselves. We give Annan respect and do as much research as possible but we trust the ability in our team.

“We have experience on the artificial surface, we know it will be a big occasion for them and you have to take it very seriously to avoid a cup upset.

“It will come down to us performing to the best of our ability. Our full focus is getting into the next round before we look ahead to the Dortmund fixture.”

Meanwhile, Annan boss Peter Murphy reckons Rangers will have FAILED if they don’t demolish his part-timers in tomorrow’s money-spinning tie.

Jamie Reid swapped Barbados for Galabank Stadium. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

A capacity crowd of 2,500 is expected at Galabank and despite having zero expectation of a cup upset, Murphy reckons his players and the club’s supporters should be allowed to dream.

He admitted: “We know we’re going to have a very tough game on Saturday. Rangers, if they don’t win four or five nil they’ve failed.

“There’s no pressure on my players at all. I watched Rangers on Sunday to try and get a few tips and they beat Hearts 5-0 so we know it’s going to be very difficult.

“It’s a great game for the club, the town and the supporters as well. The cup gives you that dream.

“In the last round we were out with four minutes to go (against Clydebank) and then we scored two late goals to get ourselves through, which was an unbelievable experience.