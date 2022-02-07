McGregor turned 40 last month and has made several high-profile blunders this season

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson reckons Allan McGregor still has another year of football left in him, despite some notable mistakes this season.

The veteran goalkeeper marked his 40th birthday at the end of January, just days after making several errors which cost the champions three points against Ross County.

However, McGregor answered his critics once again by producing a string of important saves during the Old Firm defeat to rivals Celtic before keeping a clean sheet in Sunday’s 5-0 rout against Hearts at Ibrox.

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor will keep his place despite his clangers against Ross County. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

McGregor has yet to make a decision on whether he will extend his playing career beyond the summer but Ferguson believes his former teammate still has plenty to offer Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side.

Speaking on the Go Radio Football Show, he said: “After those mistakes (against Ross County) you saw what type of character he is.

“You saw the performance he had against Celtic because it could have been six or seven without Allan McGregor.

“He’s not getting any younger but I still think he’s a top keeper and it’ll be up to Allan.

“He has had injuries in the past. He had a back problem three or four years ago, I know that’s the reason he stopped playing international football.

“But if he feels up for it he’ll continue for another season. Jon McLaughlin is a really good backup keeper, I really like him.

“Zander Clark is another, St Johnstone have had a poor season but Zander is still performing at a high level.